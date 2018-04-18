Neymar is hoping to return to training for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a final medical examination for his foot on May 17.

The world's most expensive player last featured for the Ligue 1 side in their 3-0 league win against Marseille in February when he broke a bone in his foot as he later required surgery for the first time in his career.

Missing PSG's next eight games in all competitions, including the 7-1 demolition of Monaco last weekend that crowned them Ligue 1 champions again, Neymar is hoping to be back in training following his final medical examination with the Paris side playing their final league game of the season against Caen two days after.

"I can't predict exactly [when I will be back in training], it depends on how it [recovery] evolves," Neymar told reporters in Sao Paulo, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "I'll have one last exam on May 17 if I'm not mistaken. Then it depends on how I'll develop from there."

"If I have to point a specific date, then it's May 17 I guess. I'm always in touch with [Brazil coach] Tite and [Brazil's technical coordinator] Edu Gaspar. We're exchanging information and it's going well."

Following his injury, there were initial fears Neymar may miss out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup for Brazil but they were quickly put to rest.

The Brazilian added he will have plenty of time to return for the festivities in Russia as he hopes to fulfil his dream of winning the most prestigious trophy in international football, having seen his first attempt in 2014 cut short after suffering a back injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia.

"I'll have enough time to return for the World Cup and prepare beforehand. It's not good being injured, but I feel rested," he explained. "We have to look at it from the positive angle. I hope I can get there even better than I was."

"I have some doubts, of course — it's my first surgery, it's normal. I'll get in shape, work as hard as I can. From the moment I can resume training, I'll dedicate myself even more because the dream is closer, the World Cup. I waited four years for this opportunity and now it's closer."

The 25-year-old also responded to criticism from former France international Christophe Dugarry who claimed Neymar "spat on PSG" by playing poker instead of being with his teammates during their championship-winning match against Monaco.

"It is very bad to see my team score, win a title and I am not able to be there," Neymar responded, as per ESPN. "But my health is above this."

The World Cup takes place in Russia from June 14 to July 15 as Neymar will be looking to help Brazil win a sixth title, with their last win coming in the 2002 edition which took place in South Korea and Japan.