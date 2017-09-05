Meaningful football officially returns Thursday night with the opening game of the 2017 NFL season when the New England Patriots start yet another title defense. The Week 1 schedule continues with 13 games Sunday and two more Monday night.

With the Patriots laying more than eight points in the season opener, their game with the Kansas City Chiefs features one of the largest betting lines of Week 1. Twelve of the 16 point spreads are less than a touchdown, and there are six point spreads of three points or less. The betting odds favor five road teams.

No one is favored by more than the Buffalo Bills, who host the New York Jets in Week 1. Buffalo isn’t considered to be among the likely playoff contenders, but they are playing the clear worst team in football. The most popular win total bet in Las Vegas this season was New York under 4.5 wins.

New York vs. Buffalo is one of seven divisional matchups in Week 1. All four AFC North teams start the season against a division rival, as do the teams in the NFC East. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins is the only pick’em on the upcoming schedule.

With Ezekiel Elliott’s status still in doubt for the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football,” the defending NFC East champs are still favored by more than a field goal. Even if the running back isn’t allowed to suit up, the betting line is unlikely to move too drastically over the course of the week.

The Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans have one of the week’s largest over/unders. Quarterbacks Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both had their 2016 seasons cut short with leg injuries, though they could lead two of the NFL’s best offenses in 2017.

Oddsmakers have given the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars the smallest over/under. Blake Bortles and Tom Savage will square off in possibly the worst quarterback battle on the schedule.

Week 1 is the only time all season that there will be two games on “Monday Night Football.” The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos are both 3.5-point favorites as part of the doubleheader.

Photo: Getty Images

Below are the complete betting lines for all the Week 1 games, including the point spreads and totals. These are the consensus odds from multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas and online, via OddsShark.

Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs (+8.5) at New England Patriots, 48

Sunday

New York Jets (+9.5) at Buffalo Bills, 40.5

Atlanta Falcons (-7) at Chicago Bears, 49.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5) at Houston Texans, 39.5

Philadelphia Eagles (PK) at Washington Redskins, 47.5

Arizona Cardinals (-1.5) at Detroit Lions, 48

Oakland Raiders (+2) at Tennessee Titans, 50.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins, 42

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals, 42.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (-8) at Cleveland Browns, 47

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) at Los Angeles Rams, 41.5

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at Green Bay Packers, 51

Carolina Panthers (-5.5) at San Francisco 49ers, 48

New York Giants (+3.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 47.5

Monday

New Orleans Saints (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 48

Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at Denver Broncos, 43.5