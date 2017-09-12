The 2017 NFL season is now in full swing with an entire weekend of meaningful football in the books. Following two impromptu byes in Week 1 because of Hurricane Irma, every team is scheduled to play in Week 2.

Week 2 features the first double-digit betting lines of the season as two teams are favored by at least 13 points. Five games feature point spreads of a field goal or less, and the betting odds favor just four of the 16 road teams.

The Oakland Raiders enter Week 2 as the biggest favorites. Considered by many to be the biggest threat to the New England Patriots in the AFC, they are giving 13.5 points to the visiting New York Jets, who will likely win fewer games than anyone when all is said and done.

The Indianapolis Colts looked like they might be worse than the Jets as long as Andrew Luck remains sidelined. After losing by 37 points to the L.A. Rams, the Colts are 7.5-point underdogs in Indianapolis against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona didn’t look particularly good in the season opener as Carson Palmer threw three interceptions.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the week’s few home underdogs, though their AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans features the smallest betting line of Week 2. Jacksonville might have been the biggest surprise of the year’s first NFL Sunday, going into Houston and beating the Texans by 22 points. Big things are expected of Tennessee in 2017, but they dropped their home opener to Oakland.

The home teams on “Thursday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” are both five-point favorites at the start of Week 2, despite suffering bad losses in their openers. The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants are looking for their first touchdowns of the season.

“Sunday Night Football” might have the best game of Week 2. The Green Bay Packers visit the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game. With reigning MVP candidate Matt Ryan facing perennial MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, the contest has the week’s highest over/under at 53.5.

Below are the complete betting lines for all the Week 1 games, including the point spreads and totals. These are the consensus odds from multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas and online, via OddsShark.

Thursday

Houston Texans (+5) at Cincinnati Bengals, 38.5

Sunday

Minnesota Vikings (+7) at Pittsburgh Steelers, N/A

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 44

Cleveland Browns (+7.5) at Baltimore Ravens, 41

Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5) at Kansas City Chiefs, 47.5

Chicago Bears (+6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 43.5

Buffalo Bills (+7) at Carolina Panthers, 42.5

New England Patriots (-6.5) at New Orleans Saints, 54

Miami Dolphins (+3) at Los Angeles Chargers, N/A

New York Jets (+13.5) at Oakland Raiders, 43.5

Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) at Denver Broncos, N/A

Washington Redskins (+2.5) at Los Angeles Rams, 46

San Francisco 49ers (+13) at Seattle Seahawks, 43

Green Bay Packers (+2.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 53.5

Monday

Detroit Lions (+5) at New York Giants, N/A

