Twelve teams remain in the hunt for the 2018 Super Bowl, and eight of them will be in action in the first-round of the NFL playoffs. The league’s top four teams have a bye on Wild-Card Weekend, during which four teams will survive and advance to the divisional round of the postseason.

Here’s a look at the upcoming 2018 NFL playoff schedule with predictions for all four wild-card games:

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST)

There isn’t a whole lot to like about the Titans as they enter the playoffs. Before beating a Jacksonville Jaguars team that had absolutely nothing to play for in Week 17, Tennessee lost three straight games. Marcus Mariota finished the season with more interceptions than touchdowns, and the Titans' “exotic-smashmouth” offense, finished in the bottom third of the league in total yards.

Kansas City isn’t the same team that was playing like a Super Bowl favorite in the first month of the season, but they should give Tennessee some problems at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won four straight games to end the regular season, scoring at least 26 points in each contest. They went 6-2 at home, while the Titans won just three road games.

Prediction: Kansas City

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST)

If there’s going to be an upset on Wild-Card Weekend, it’ll probably happen in Los Angeles. This is nothing new for the Falcons, who nearly beat the New England Patriots in last year’s Super Bowl. Matt Ryan has reached the playoffs six times during his career and he’s still one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks when he’s at the top of his game.

For most of the Rams' top players, this is their first experience with playoff football. That could be especially important for Jared Goff, who is about to play in the biggest game of his young career. The second-year quarterback didn't need to make big plays during the regular season because Todd Gurley performed like an MVP candidate. What’s going to happen if Gurley isn’t as successful against a top-10 rushing defense?

Prediction: Atlanta

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EST)

In Week 17, the Bills clinched their first playoff berth in 18 years but it came at a price. LeSean McCoy sprain his ankle, and even if he’s able to suit up, it sounds like the injury will limit his effectiveness. That’s going to be a problem for the Bills, who already have their struggles on offense and will be facing arguably the NFL’s best defensive team.

Buffalo finished the regular season ranked 29th in total offense. Jacksonville was second in total defense, and the unit ranks among the best that the league has seen in the last few years. Before the Week 16 when the Jaguars clinched a playoff berth, they went 10-4 and held eight of their opponents to 10 points or fewer. Blake Bortles won’t have to do much to secure a first-round victory.

Prediction: Jacksonville

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EST)

The Saints have already beaten the Panthers handily twice this season. Why would Sunday’s game in New Orleans be any different? Carolina gave up more than 30 points in both losses, allowing Drew Brees to throw four touchdown passes and no interceptions. If the Saints can move the ball against the Panthers, Carolina will have little chance to pull off the upset.

The Panthers reached the postseason on the strength of their defense, which ranked seventh in yards allowed. New Orleans actually gave up one fewer point than Carolina over the course of the season with a much-improved defense. The Saints have built one of the league’s best secondaries, which could be a major factor considering Cam Newton's inconsistent play. Completing just 41.2 percent of his passes in Week 17, Newton posted a passer rating below 67.0 in half the Panthers' games.

Prediction: New Orleans