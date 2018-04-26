The NFL draft is loaded with quarterback depth and at a time when there has been a big shakeup at the position. Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith and Case Keenum are just a few of the starters that have changed teams this offseason.

While there could be as many as five quarterbacks taken among the top 10 overall picks, a clear frontrunner remains unclear. The last time there was a "can't miss" quarterback was 2012 when the Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Luck with the No.1 overall pick.

This class has several intriguing and speculative prospects, while some low-level prospects may emerge as potential starters.

In some ways, this group seems to mirror the 2014 class, which featured Blake Bortles, Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as Tom Savage, A.J. McCarron and Zach Mettenberger.

Five quarterbacks were selected within the first 62 picks in 2014. It wouldn't be surprising if five quarterbacks are picked in the first 20 selections on Thursday night.

Outside the top prospects is a group of promising and rather polished quarterbacks who can perhaps thrive in the right system and if given a real chance, like Luke Falk (Washington State), Riley Ferguson (Memphis) and Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State). All three quarterbacks could find themselves picked on Friday, with Rudolph potentially selected in the second round.

Josh Allen, Wyoming

2017 Stats: 1,658 yards/13 TDs/6 INTs/56.2%/2017 rushing yards/5 rushing TDs

There's so much to like about Allen's fundamentals as teams will definitely give him strong consideration because he's 6-foot-5 and has a great arm. There might be some added interest in Allen because of Carson Wentz's success and since they have similar size and the ability to improvise, as well as the obvious fact that they're both from little-known football programs. There was talk that Allen might be the No. 1 overall pick because he's such a safe bet, but he may have less upside than some others in this group.

Prediction: No. 6 overall

Sam Darnold, USC

2017 Stats: 3,787 yards/26 TDs/12 INTs/63.7%/5 rushing TDs

Lots of questions surround Darnold. Many don't like his passing decisions and his somewhat unpolished style. But he enters the draft after playing in a pro-style system at USC and without a superstar target that Trojan quarterbacks have grown so accustomed to over the years.

Darnold can work out the kinks in camp and preseason because everything else is there: athleticism, grit, arm strength and accuracy. ESPN's Todd McShay has consistently projected Darnold at No. 1. He is probably too talented to pass up.

Predicted Pick: No. 1 overall

Lamar Jackson, Louisville

2017 Stats: 3,490 yards/25 TDs/6 INTs/60.4%/1,443 yards rushing/17 rushing TDs

Jackson might be the best gamble of the draft due to speed and arm strength. It's doubtful he can start right away, but the talent is there to become an elite playmaker. Teams that don't have the luxury of a consistent offensive line should strongly consider Jackson since he is capable of making the most out of broken plays. It's a crucial attribute that Deshaun Watson proved can provide a big lift to a stagnant offense. Based on his upside, Jackson might provide for value than the others on this list.

Prediction: Mid or late first round

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2017 Stats: 4,340 yards/41 TDs/5 INTs/71.0%/310 rushing yards/5 rushing TDs

ESPN's David Pollack stated that Mayfield should be the first quarterback taken in the draft despite inevitable comparisons to Manziel due to their similar size and style. But the comparisons are mostly misguided. Mayfield has better tools and seems more grounded and thus more likely to avoid the off-the-field problems that plagued Manziel.

Some NFL teams may see Mayfield as a gamble that can pay off big. He will need to make adjustments in the NFL, but the determination and confidence are there for him to prove his detractors wrong. Mayfield had a spectacular college career and looks like he wants to continue being a star.

Predicted Pick: No. 5 overall

Josh Rosen, UCLA



2017 Stats: 3,717 yards/26 TDs/10 INTs/62.5%/2 rushing TDs

Easily Rosen's best attribute is his NFL-level passing ability. His natural footwork and balance are excellent and he has the brain of an experienced pro quarterback. Indeed, a big reason to like Rosen is his NFL readiness. It would come as little surprise if Rosen is a starter on Week 1.

But as strong has Rosen has looked at UCLA and combines, there might be fear that there isn't much room for growth. NFL teams might prefer a quarterback who has more tools and can eventually exceed expectations. The New York Jets are probably wise to play it safe and take Rosen.

Predicted Pick: No. 3 overall

Photo: USA Today Sports