The 2018 NFL Draft could prove to be a historic one. Three quarterbacks could be taken with the first three overall picks, and five signal callers might be taken in the first half of the first round.

The New York Jets have already traded up to the No.3 pick, and there could be more moves made near the top of the draft. The Buffalo Bills have gone from the No.21 pick to the No.12 pick through a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, and there is speculation that they are looking to go even higher so they can land a top signal caller.

Here’s a 2018 Mock NFL Draft with the current draft order:

1. Cleveland Browns, QB Sam Darnold (USC)

2. New York Giants, QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

3. New York Jets, QB Josh Allen (Wyoming)

4. Cleveland Browns, RB Saquon Barkley (Penn State)

5. Denver Broncos, DE Bradley Chubb (NC State)

6. Indianapolis Colts, OG Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)

8. Chicago Bears, LB Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech)

9. San Francisco 49ers, S Derwin James (Florida State)

10. Oakland Raiders, LB Roquan Smith (Georgia)

11. Miami Dolphins, DT Vita Vea (Washington)

12. Buffalo Bills, QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

13. Washington Redskins, CB Denzel Ward (Ohio State)

14. Green Bay Packers, DE Marcus Davenport (UTSA)

15. Arizona Cardinals, QB Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

16. Baltimore Ravens, WR Calvin Ridley (Alabama)

17. Los Angeles Chargers, OT Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame)

18. Seattle Seahawks, CB Josh Jackson (Iowa)

19. Dallas Cowboys, WR D.J. Moore (Maryland)

20. Detroit Lions, DT Maurice Hurst (Michigan)

21. Cincinnati Bengals, C James Daniels (Iowa)

22. Buffalo Bills, CB Mike Hughes (Central Florida)

23. Los Angeles Rams, LB Harold Landry (Boston College)

24. Carolina Panthers, OG Will Hernandez (UTEP)

25. Tennessee Titans, LB Rashaan Evans (Alabama)

26. Atlanta Falcons, DT Da’Ron Payne (Alabama)

27. New Orleans Saints, TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)

28. Pittsburgh Steelers, S Justin Reid (Stanford)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars, WR Courtland Sutton (SMU)

30. Minnesota Vikings, CB Jaire Alexander (Louisville)

31. New England Patriots, OT Connor Williams (Texas)

32. Philadelphia Eagles, TE Dallas Goedert (South Dakota St.)

