NFL teams are already preparing on the field for the 2018 season with the start of OTAs this week. The workouts aren’t mandatory, but a few of the league's top players have made news by not showing up to the sessions.

Odell Beckham Jr. has surprised some people by showing up for the New York Giants’ workouts as he seeks a new contract. Some of the league’s best players at their respective positions, on the other hand, have chosen not to attend OTAs.

Tom Brady

Intentional or not, Brady has added more fuel to the fire regarding the rumored discord between himself and head coach Bill Belichick. The quarterback hasn’t attended any New England Patriots’ offseason activities. There’s no concern that Brady won’t show up for mandatory workouts or be ready to start the season with the team.

“Yeah, I’m not going to talk about the people who aren’t here,” Belichick responded Tuesday when asked about Brady, via Boston.com. “The guys that are here are improving, they’re working hard, those are guys we’re going to focus on.’’

Tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t at OTAs either after confirming he would return to the Patriots for the 2018 season. Brady and Gronkowski have both worked out at the quarterback’s TB12 Center this week, according to The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Julio Jones

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last week that Jones would skip OTAs and want an “update to his contract,” which is set to pay him an average base salary of $11.47 million over the next three years. The wide receiver signed an extension three summers ago and could be looking for a deal that surpasses the $82.5 million over five years that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Mike Evans this offseason.

"I love Julio. He loves me. He loves Atlanta. He's going to be here forever," Falcons owner Arthur Blank told 11Alive Sports' Alex Glaze Tuesday.

In the three seasons since signing his extension, Jones has averaged 102 catches and 1,574 yards per year. The 29-year-old has been named First-team All-Pro twice, as well as Second-team All-Pro during that span.

Aaron Donald

It should come as no surprise that Donald isn’t working out with the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive tackle held out until days before last year’s season opener and went on to win the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Donald is set to make a little under $7 million in the 2018 season before becoming a free agent next year.

“It is something that we want to get resolved,” head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. “As far as a timetable, don't really have any dates on that.”

Donald had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games last season. He’s made the Pro Bowl in all four of his NFL seasons and has been named First-team All-Pro in each of the last three years.