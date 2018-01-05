There are plenty of wagers to be made when it comes to the first round of the 2018 NFL playoffs. In addition to the point spreads, prop bets for the Wild-Card Weekend games should get plenty of action.

According to the latest betting odds, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the biggest favorites in the first round for their game against the Buffalo Bills. They are nearly matched by the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the Tennessee Titans in the weekend’s first contest. The Atlanta Falcons visit the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers in the other two games.

Let’s take a look at some of the weekend’s prop bets, courtesy of OddsShark.

How many wild-card teams will win this weekend?

Zero +170

One +120

Two +375

Three +1600

Four +15000

Every division winner is a pretty significant favorite at home. The Falcons are the smallest underdogs on the schedule, and they are still getting 5.5 points in their visit to Los Angeles. The Titans lost three of their last four games in the regular season, and the Bills probably won’t have a healthy LeSean McCoy against the AFC’s best defense. The Saints have already beaten the Panthers by double digits twice this season.

How many wild-card teams will win this weekend?

Over 0.5 -250

Under 0.5 +170

Last year was an anomaly when no wild-card teams won a first-round game. The previous season was even more unusual when all four road teams were victorious. Over the last five years, wild-card teams are 9-11 on the opening weekend of the postseason.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What will be the highest margin of victory this weekend?

Over 20.5 points -110

Under 20.5 points -130

The last couple of seasons have seen some major blowouts on Wild-Card Weekend. The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants by 25 points in 2017, and two other games were decided by 18 and 20 points. The Chiefs shut out the Houston Texans 30-0 in 2016, and the two AFC contests might have that kind of potential this weekend.

What will be the most points scored by one team this weekend?

Over 34.5 points -110

Under 34.5 points -130

New Orleans, Jacksonville and Kansas City ranked fourth through sixth in total offense during the regular season, averaging between 25.9 and 28 points per game. New Orleans, however, only scored more than 34 points twice, and they are facing a Carolina defense that is among the NFC’s best. The Falcons and Rams might have the weekend’s high-scoring contest. L.A. scored more points than anyone in 2017, and Atlanta still has many of the same players that led the league in offense last season.

Will a wild-card team win the Super Bowl?

Yes +900

No -3500

It certainly isn’t unheard of for a wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. It’s happened six times overall, five of which came between 1998 and 2011. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were the last team to do it. The Falcons have the best Super Bowl odds of any wild-card team at 20/1, followed by the Panthers at 25/1. Both the Bills and Titans are extreme long shots with 100/1 odds.

Will a wild-card team make the Super Bowl?

Yes +300

No -500

If a wild-card team is going to make the Super Bowl, it probably won’t come out of the AFC. The New England Patriots are heavy favorites, and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the clear second-best team in the conference. The NFC is wide open because of the injury to Carson Wentz. The Minnesota Vikings have the best odds, but both wild-card quarterbacks have reached the Super Bowl and any of the six teams are capable of making a run.

Will any game go to overtime this weekend?

Yes +700

No -1600

You have to go back to 2012 to find the last overtime game on Wild-Card Weekend. The Denver Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers when Tim Tebow threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to end the game. There is usually no more than one overtime game in each postseason, and last year marked a first when it came in the Super Bowl.