Exhibition games can give little indication of what is to come in the regular season, though that isn’t necessarily the case in Week 3 of the preseason. It’s the one week where teams usually play their starters for at least two quarters, and many of the NFL’s top players will see significant time on the field in the next few nights.

Week 3 of the 2017 NFL preseason began Thursday night with two games. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Miami Dolphins, while the Carolina Panthers edged the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rest of the schedule will take place from Friday to Sunday with 14 more games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the biggest betting favorites of Week 3 when they host the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck still hasn’t made his 2017 debut, and it’s looking like he might miss some time during the regular season.

Eleven of the 14 games feature betting lines of 3.5 points or less. The New York Giants are favored by 4.5 points against the New York Jets. It’s unknown if either Odell Beckham or Brandon Marshall will get any playing time, though it might not matter much against what’s considered to be the NFL’s worst offense.

The New England Patriots are the only road team favored in Week 3 of the preseason. They are giving the Detroit Lions three points in Friday night’s first game.

All three games Sunday will be nationally televised. Week 3 concludes when the Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football.” The Vikings are 4.5-point favorites.

Photo: Getty Images

Below is the complete Week 3 preseason schedule, including TV Channels and start times. Betting odds are provided by OddsShark.

Friday

New England Patriots (-3.5, 43.5) at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. EDT, WBZ (New England)/FOX2 (Detroit)

Kansas City Chiefs (+3, 43) at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. EDT, CBS

Saturday

Buffalo Bills (+3.5, 39) at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. EDT, WKBW (Buffalo)/WBAL (Baltimore)

New York Jets (+4.5, 37.5) at New York Giants, 7 p.m. EDT, NBC4 (New York)

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5, 43.5) at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. EDT, NBC12 (Arizona)/CW69 (Atlanta)

Indianapolis Colts (+6, 40.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m. EDT, FOX59 (Indianapolis)/CBS2 (Pittsburgh)

Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 41.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. EDT, WEWS (Cleveland)/WFLA (Tampa Bay)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5, 42) at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. EDT, CBS

Houston Texans (+3, 44) at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. EDT, ABC13 (Houston)/FOX8 (New Orleans)

Oakland Raiders (+3, 44) at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m. EDT, FOX2 (Oakland)/KTVT (Dallas)

Green Bay Packers (+3, 42.5) at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. EDT, NBC26 (Green Bay)/KTVD-20 (Denver)

Sunday

Chicago Bears (+3, 43.5) at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 44) at Washington Redskins, 4:30 p.m. EDT, FOX

San Francisco 49ers (+4.5, 42) at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. EDT, NBC