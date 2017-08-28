The 2017 NFL regular season is fast approaching, and every team has just one exhibition game remaining. Week 4 of the preseason starts Thursday night, and all 32 teams will be in action within a span of three hours.

Two preseason games will be broadcast on national TV exactly one week before the first meaningful contest of the year is played. NFL Network will have coverage of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, followed by the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Oakland Raiders.

With teams expected to rest their starters for the majority of the four quarters, almost all of the betting lines range between 2.5 and 3.5 points. The Jets and San Francisco 49ers are among the few exceptions as they are the week’s smallest favorites, giving just one point to the visiting team. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the biggest underdogs of Week 4 for their visit to Carolina.

No betting odds were available for Detroit vs. Buffalo and Dallas vs. Houston as of Monday afternoon. Hurricane Harvey will force the Cowboys and Texans to play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as opposed to Houston.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Seahawks are the only teams that enter Week 4 of the preseason with an undefeated record. The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Raiders are all winless after Week 3.

The Browns and New Orleans Saints both went winless in the 2016 preseason. Cleveland didn’t get a victory until Week 16, and New Orleans missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record.

Photo: Getty Images

Below is the complete Week 4 preseason schedule, including TV Channels and start times. Betting odds are provided by OddsShark.

Los Angeles Rams (+3.5, 37.5) at Green Bay Packers, 7 p.m. EDT, CBS (LA)/PTVN (Green Bay)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 38) at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. EDT, FOX (Jacksonville)/CW69 (Atlanta)

Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5, 36.5) at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m. EDT, Local 12 (Cincinnati)/FOX59 (Indianapolis)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1, 36.5) at New York Jets, 7 p.m. EDT, NFL Network

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. EDT, FOX2 (Detroit), WKBW (Buffalo)

New York Giants (+3, 38) at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. EDT, NBC4 (New York)/WBZ (New England)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5, 37.5) at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m. EDT, CBS2 (Pittsburgh)/PTVN (Carolina)

Washington Redskins (+2.5, 36.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. EDT, NBC4 (Washington)/WFLA (Tampa Bay)

Miami Dolphins (+3, 38) at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. EDT, CBS4 (Miami)/FOX (Minnesota)

Baltimore Ravens (+2.5, 37) at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. EDT, WBAL (Baltimore)/FOX8 (New Orleans)

Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 36) at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. EDT, WEWS (Cleveland)/FOX32 (Chicago)

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. EDT, KTVT (Dallas)/KTRK (Houston)

Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 38) at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. EDT, WKRN2 (Tennessee)/KCTV5 (Kansas City)

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5, 38.5) at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. EDT, NBC12 (Arizona)/KTVD (Denver)

Los Angeles Chargers (+1, 38) at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. EDT, KABC (LA)/KPIX5 (San Francisco)

Seattle Seahawks (+1.5, 40) at Oakland Raiders, 10 p.m. EDT, NFL Network