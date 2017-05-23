Still more than three months away from the start of the 2017 season, the NFL has decided to make a few rule changes. Overtime, touchdown celebrations and the manner in which teams trim their rosters down during training camp will all be affected by the new rules.

Perhaps the biggest move made by the NFL owners Tuesday was the decision to make overtime 10 minutes. The extra period had previously been 15 minutes, the same length as all four quarters.

READ: NFL Looking For Ways To Speed Up Play

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the move is done in the interest of player safety. It will reduce the number of plays in overtime, following a season in which more games than usual exceeded 70 total minutes. Six games lasted beyond 10 minutes of overtime in 2016, which was the second-highest total in league history.

The rule change could result in more ties, of which there were two last season. The NFL eliminated sudden death overtime in 2016. The New England Patriots needed overtime to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl, marking the first time that a Super Bowl has ever gone beyond regulation.

While the overtime rule change will only affect a handful of game, the new player celebration guidelines might have an impact on every contest.

Photo: Getty Images

“Today, we are excited to tell you about another change that comes after conversations with more than 80 current and former players,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday. “We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays. We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown. And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.”

Among the types of celebrations that are now allowed are using the football as a prop after a touchdown, celebrating on the ground and group demonstrations. Click here to see examples of celebrations players can do in 2017 that would have drawn penalties in the 2016 season.

The changes, however, don’t come without restrictions. Players will be flagged for celebrations that take too long or taunt the opposing team.

“In my conversations with NFL players, it was also clear how much our players care about sportsmanship, clean competition, and setting good examples for young athletes,” Goodell said. “That is why offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized.”

Al Riveron, head of refs, says it's still possible to get a 15-yarder for an illegal celebration -- taunting, weapon imagery, etc. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

The process of NFL teams cutting their rosters down to 53 players for the start of the regular season has also been changed. Teams used to have to go from 90 players down to 75 before their final preseason game. Now, teams can keep all 90 players on their roster for the final exhibition contest, giving them an extra look before meaningful games begin.

The new rule will give 480 total players a chance to be on an NFL roster for at least another week.