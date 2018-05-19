With the NFL free-agent market mostly complete, questions linger about the fate of Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant. There are no teams close to signing Bryant but reports suggest that the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans might have the most interest in the former Dallas Cowboys star.

Jason Witten, who played alongside the wideout since Bryant's 2010 rookie season, stated that he thinks Bryant would end up in Green Bay. It was a point that received some backing from other NFL insiders.

New TV analyst Jason Witten isn't wrong. The #Packers have been considered a possible Dez Bryant landing spot... but they aren't engaged now and nothing is imminent. pic.twitter.com/0ylUSaygJZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2018

With the departure of Jordy Nelson, and after failing to reach the playoffs in 2017, Green Bay might strongly weigh the option of another receiver. The NFC looks particularly deep this season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings expected to be legitimate contenders, so the Packers may want to make a big splash and provide superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers with an extra target.

But the Packers have 11 receivers on their current roster and used a third-round pick on J'Mon Moore. Wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown were drafted in the fifth and sixth round, respectively.

Texan players have made overtures for Bryant, with star playmaker DeAndre Hopkins among them. Unlike the Packers, the Texans have a bit less depth and didn't draft several wide receivers, using just a fourth-round pick on wide receiver Keke Coutee.

Since the Cowboys released Bryant on April 13, only the Baltimore Ravens appeared to be serious about adding him. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens in April offered Bryant a contract in the neighborhood of three years and $21 million.

The New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills were considered options for Bryant, as well.

A big obstacle might be salary-cap space and how much Bryant might be willing to accept. Most teams have made their moves and are not interested in adding another contract. There may not be an immediate rush to sign him and teams may want to hold off until the first weeks of the season to negotiate a deal.

Despite a noticeable dip in production since 2014, Bryant could provide a boost to many teams. The 29-year-old is a prime target in the red zone and will likely be playing with the hopes of landing a big contract next offseason.



Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images