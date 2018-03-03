The Los Angeles Rams and Tavon Austin may be close to parting ways. A source told the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the Rams will either trade or release the 27-year-old wide receiver, who is due $8 million in 2018.

The Rams, who will save $3 million by cutting Austin, may find it difficult to find a trading partner for a player with a $5 million roster bonus.

Rams will either trade or release WR Tavon Austin before the start of the league year, source says. He’s due $8m, so his time with the team is done. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 1, 2018



The former eighth overall pick was used in a variety of ways in 2017 under first-year head coach Sean McVay, though he saw a significant dip in production. In a revamped receiving corps, the speedy Austin caught just 13 passes for 47 yards in 2017 after posting 58 receptions for 509 yards in 2016.

At the start of the 2016 season, Austin appeared to be very much part of the Rams' future, with the team agreeing to a four-year, $42 million extension. A slew of moves to the offense diminished the role of a once-promising wideout who never quite lived up to expectations.

"I definitely love the plans they’ve got for me," Austin said in minicamp in June 2017. "I just gotta come in and execute it now, however they’re going to use me."

Injuries contributed to Austin falling behind in the depth chart. He suffered ligament damage to his left wrist and then battled a hamstring injury in training camp.

While Austin played less of a role in 2017, he was at times a valuable part of a dynamic and sophisticated offense that included star running back Todd Gurley and a versatile receiving unit. Austin was used as rushing threat to throw off opposing defenses and put up a respectable 59 carries for 270 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

The Rams showed indications in the 2017 offseason that Austin would not be a big part of their passing attack. General manager Les Snead drafted Cooper Cupp and Josh Reynolds, while also trading for established receivers Sammy Watkins and signing Robert Woods.

Meanwhile, Austin was replaced by 22-year-old Pharoh Cooper, who emerged as a major special teams threat. Cooper was voted into the Pro Bowl as a return specialist.

Photo: Getty