NFL general managers remained quite active Saturday with a slew of trades and signings. The most notable deal was a blockbuster trade that sent the Indianapolis Colts' No. 3 overall pick to the New York Jets for the No. 6 overall pick, along with the No. 37 and No. 49 pick picks and the Jets' second-round pick in 2019.

The Jets are expected to use the newly acquired pick on a quarterback. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants — two teams also rumored to want to draft a quarterback — will pick ahead of the Jets in a deep class that includes Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson.

The deal comes after the Jets signed Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson on Friday to a five-year, $72.5-million contract.

The Rams, among the busiest teams in the offseason, announced late Friday that they re-signed center John Sullivan to a two-year deal. According to reports, it will be worth $15 million. The Rams are reportedly also in the mix for Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor after losing free agent wide out Sammy Watkins.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are interested in former Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Gaines, who played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017, will meet with the Cardinals on Saturday, according to Garafolo's sources.

Arizona signed Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh to a five-year deal worth more than $45 million. The deal follows reports that safety Tyrann "Honey Badger" Mathieu agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Houston Texans.

Also on Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick in a move that will free $3 million in cap space in 2018. The Cowboys are interested in signing Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. The Seattle Seahawks are suitors for Suh, as well.

Garafolo posted on Twitter that the Cowboys have an interest in Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson.

WR Deonte Thompson mulling a few offers right now. Had 38 catches for the Bills and Bears last year combined. Buffalo has talked to him about coming back. Broncos and Cowboys have shown interest. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2018



