Ten days after the start of free agency, many teams are still scrambling to bolster their rosters. One big rumor centers around whether the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Dez Bryant will part ways.

The Cowboys agreed to terms with two wide receivers in recent days, making Bryant appear increasingly more expendable. The Cowboys on Friday signed Allen Hurns to a two-year deal worth as much as $12 million and on Thursday signed receiver Deonte Thompson to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

The addition of Hurns and Thompson means there is a logjam at receiver and owner and president Jerry Jones likely wants to find salary-cap space to fill other needs. Should the Cowboys cut Bryant after June 1 they will save about $12.5 million against the cap.

Bryant, 29, told the "Ben and Skin Show" in February that it wouldn't "seem right" to play for a team other than the Cowboys. But Bryant has struggled the past three seasons and there have long been rumors as to his future in Dallas.

“I promise you, I’m going to shut a lot of people up,” Bryant said after admitting to being slowed by injuries.

The Cowboys have also been linked to a top defensive back in recent reports. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora said he would "be quite surprised" if Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas isn't traded. This week, CBS Sports suggested that the Cowboys would be interested in Thomas.

Thomas, 28, a native of Orange, Texas, was heard telling Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett "if y'all have the chance, come get me" after a game in December. Thomas has stated that he grew up a Cowboys fan.

Other teams have also remained active in recent days. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Oakland Raiders and free-agent safety Reggie Nelson agreed to a one-year contract. Earlier in the week, Rapoport reported that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh would not visit the Raiders.

Free agent safety Reggie Nelson agreed to terms with the #Raiders on 1-year deal, source said. Someone to help teach DC Paul Guenther’s system. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2018



The Raiders on Thursday announced they re-signed free-agent quarterback E.J. Manuel and signed veteran tackle Breno Giacomini. The Raiders were also among the teams looking at quarterback Johnny Manziel's workout in San Diego.

There have been some other small deals in recent days, as well. The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The deal comes after the blockbuster trade between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that sent star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Bucs for third and fourth-round picks.

Photo: Getty