Speculation is swirling around one of the most contentious players in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants seem to have dropped plenty of hints that a trade for Odell Beckham is at least plausible.

Coaches and general managers are often tight-lipped about trade rumors for fear of tampering and other reasons. But the Rams seemed to leave open the possibility of trading for the star wide out, while the Giants haven't boldly confirmed that Beckham remains in their plans for 2018 and beyond.

New Giants head coach used a specific choice of words: “He’s on our team right now.” Rams head coach Sean McVay talked with reporters and openly asked, "[Ndamukong] Suh or the speculation about Odell? Which one is it?"

When asked how Beckham could fit in his offense, McVay responded: "Hypothetically, I think a player of his caliber can kind of really do everything."

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on Twitter that a league source claims the Giants would want "at least two first-round picks in return" for the 25-year-old playmaker.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapaport said several teams spoke to the Giants about the possibility of trading Beckham, who has been a hot topic for his behavior on and off the field.

A possible Odell Beckham Jr trade was broached publicly this week, but it wasn’t the first time it became a topic for the #Giants. I’m told they got their first trade offer right after the viral pizza video came out. It was real low and they said __. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2018

Along with the insider talk is the fact that the Rams lost Sammy Watkins in free agency and Beckham is in the final year of his contract and spends time in Los Angeles. Also, the Giants are a team in transition after a 3-13 season.

Still, it might be premature to think that a deal is imminent. Rapoport pointed out that its rare for a top-10 player to get traded. Beckham, who will earn $8.5 million next year, is also coming off surgery on his left ankle.

Meanwhile, other teams remain active two weeks after the start of free agency. The New York Jets on Sunday signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth $4.5 million with $2 million guaranteed. The 28-year-old had just 20 receptions in nine games in 2017 with the Washington Redskins, but in 2016 he finished with 1,007 receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets on Wednesday signed linebacker Neville Hewitt to a one-year deal. The 24-year-old was used sparingly in three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Benjamin Watson, who led the Baltimore Ravens in receptions in 2017, is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. The 37-year-old tight end is valued for his locker room presence and proved to be a valuable contributor in Baltimore, with 522 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that running back Benny Cunningham will visit with the Saints. The 27-year-old spent four seasons with the Rams before moving on to the Chicago Bears in 2017. He caught 20 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns last season.