Most of the big free-agent contracts have been signed in a flurry of deals during a busy NFL offseason. Kirk Cousins joined the Minnesota Vikings, Ndamukong Suh agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams and longtime New England Patriots offensive lineman Nate Solder is now a member of the New York Giants.

There are still a number of free agents still available and a few deals were reportedly signed on Friday, albiet minor ones.

The Vikings announced the signing of wide receiver Kendall Wright, providing Cousins with some additional depth. Wright will likely be Cousins' third-option receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Wright, 28, is coming off a solid 2017, in which he led the Chicago Bears in receptions (59) and receiving yards (614). His most productive season was in 2013, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards with the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Jets announced the signing of running back Thomas Rawls. The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign with the Seattle Seahawks when he filled in for Marshawn Lynch. But Rawls saw his production dip in 2016 and 2017 due to hamstring and ankle injuries. The Jets finished No. 17 in total rushing yards (1,702) in 2017.

The Cleveland Browns officially signed former Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Jeff Janis, while agreeing to a two-year deal with former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton. Janis was very low on the Packers' receiving depth chart but was considered a valuable asset on special teams. The addition of Stanton adds more depth at quarterback for a Browns squad that is expected to draft a quarterback in the first round. The Browns had previously added Tyrod Taylor, who started 44 games the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Reporters at the NFL Network posted on Twitter that the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a deal with defensive back Jaylen Watkins, who played in 28 games for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons.

Several free agent defensive backs are still available, despite limited speculation over where they might end up. Some of the notable ones include former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who earlier this month failed a physical with the Carolina Panthers, as well as former New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro. Also available is two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

There is also the curious case of Eric Reid. The former San Francisco 49ers safety remains unsigned and has claimed that kneeling during the national anthem has prevented him from getting offers.

Other notable players that remained unsigned include wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Eric Decker, as well as veteran running backs Adrian Peterson and DeMarco Murray.

Some teams may consider the aforementioned unsigned free agents in the coming days. The Packers could be the most active with roughly $17 million in salary-cap space available.

