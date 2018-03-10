Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be close to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, with the two sides expected to meet Saturday. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback immediately drew interest from several teams after the Seattle Seahawks released him Friday.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that a deal with the 49ers is contingent on Sherman's health. Sherman, a California native who played at nearby Stanford, is recovering from a torn Achilles in his right leg and has bone spurs in his left heel. ESPN reported that he plans to run on a treadmill next week.

Sherman and San Francisco might be a strong fit. The 49ers have a glaring weakness at cornerback and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knows Sherman from his days with the Seahawks.

The 49ers on Friday announced they would not pick up the option on defensive end Elvis Dumervil's contract for 2018 — one day after re-signing wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a three-year extension worth $20.3 million and with $10 million guaranteed.

Sherman is acting as his own agent and has stated that he wants "to go to a contender." Aside from the 49ers, he has also drawn interest from the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

The Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also reportedly interested in the 29-year-old.

The Raiders, meanwhile, could be close to another deal. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, new head coach Jon Gruden appears to be interested in free agent running back Doug Martin and Schefter posted on Twitter that the Raiders have interest in free agent defensive end Muhammed Wilkerson.

Gruden recently met with Martin, who was released by the Buccaneers on Feb. 20. Wilkerson will reportedly first meet with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Free agent DE Muhammad Wilkerson told me yesterday evening that he is "visiting the #Chiefs (today)." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2018





Raiders also have interest, and he could go to Oakland next, but first things first.... https://t.co/9LjYutAxDZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2018

Martin, who was born in Oakland and raised in nearby Stockton, has not played in a full season since 2015. In the two seasons he played a full season (2012 and 2015), he reached the Pro Bowl.

Wilkerson, a two-time Pro Bowler, played in 13 games in 2017 with the New York Jets. He had 3.5 sacks and an interception.

The interest in Martin and Wilkerson comes one day after reports that the Raiders and defensive tackle Justin Ellis agreed to a three-year deal worth more than $15 million and with at least $6 million guaranteed.

NFL free agency officially begins March 14.

