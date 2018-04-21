With the draft just five days away, the future of Dez Bryant is arguably the last big free-agent story of the NFL offseason. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has remained unsigned since April 13 and after publicly expressing interest in joining another NFC East team.

While Bryant would prefer to face the Cowboys twice a year, it's highly doubtful he sticks around the NFC East. There were some far-fetched thoughts that the New York Giants would find a way to make room for both Odell Beckham Jr. and Bryant, as the two were working out together and with the Giants parting ways with veteran Brandon Marshall.

But NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Friday said the Giants "are not at this point a team vying for his services." Though the Washington Redskins have salary cap space, the signing of wide receiver Paul Richardson, along with the presence of Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, likely means that Washington will address other needs. There is no reason to believe Bryant would be a good fit for the Philadelphia Eagles and the club doesn't have cap space to sign him.

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have interest in Bryant, though the club has already looked elsewhere. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Ravens had signed New Orleans Saints restricted free agent Willie Snead to a two-year offer sheet worth $7 million. The Saints have five days to match the deal, leaving Bryant's name dangling before the draft.

Which teams are left to make a run at Bryant?

According to oddsmakers, the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers are the frontrunners to land the 29-year-old. Betting side My Bookie lists the Texans at +280 and the Packers at +400.

The Ravens previously had +600 odds of landing Bryant and are now listed at +550 after the offer sheet for Snead. Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reported Monday that his sources say the Ravens had interest in Bryant.

Bryant might like the idea of joining Houston because he wouldn't be too far from home. Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media on April 13 to post a photoshop picture of Bryant in a Texans uniform.

The Packers have a spot open after Jordy Nelson signed with the Oakland Raiders in March, but Bryant told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that “it wouldn’t seem right" to join the Packers because there is “too much history.”

Along with the Ravens and Packers, Schefter listed the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills as possible landing spots for Bryant.

The New England Patriots could be a possible destination for Bryant, as well. Former NFL star Tony Gonzalez told TMZ that he could see Bryant joining the AFC champs, while Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald wrote that the Patriots "could be in the running" for Bryant.

Dez Bryant Betting Odds

HOUSTON +280

GREEN BAY +400

BALTIMORE +550

WASHINGTON +580

SAN FRANCISCO +680

NEW ENGLAND +700

BUFFALO +750

MIAMI +1,000

SEATTLE +1,000

ARIZONA +1,200

OAKLAND +1,200

NEW YORK GIANTS +1,300

JACKSONVILLE +1,500

DENVER +1,500

PHILADELPHIA +2,000

CAROLINA +2,200

ANY OTHER TEAM +350