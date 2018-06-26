The NFL completed its “Top 100 Players of 2018” series Monday night, revealing the 10 final names on the list. It was no surprise to see Tom Brady top the rankings for the second year in a row, but there were a few head-scratching decisions made by the players that had a vote.

Aaron Rodgers came in at No.10 overall, putting him behind three other quarterbacks. Drew Brees was eighth on the list, and Carson Wentz was voted the third-best player in the league by his peers.

Rodgers was the second-highest ranked quarterback in 2017. The broken collarbone that forced him to miss more than half the season can likely be blamed for him nearly falling out of the top 10. He threw 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions in seven games as the Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

There’s no doubting that Wentz was more productive last season. He was the favorite to win the NFL MVP award before a torn ACL forced him to miss the final three regular-season games, as well as the entire postseason. The second-year quarterback ranked fourth in passer rating and still finished the year second with 33 touchdown passes.

The Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl as Nick Foles replaced Wentz. Green Bay fell apart when Rodgers was sidelined. The Packers went 3-6 without Rodgers, and they lost in Week 6 when the quarterback’s injury forced him to miss most of the game.

Wentz wasn’t on the list in 2017 after his rookie season. Brees went from No.16 overall in 2017 to No.8 overall in 2018 after he posted the NFL’s second-best passer rating and led the New Orleans Saints to an NFC South title.

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was sandwiched in between Brady and Wentz at No.2. He’s proven to be the best playmaker in football with an average season of 1,569 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns since 2013.

Brown jumped ahead of Julio Jones, who went from No.3 in 2017 to No.4 this year. Le’Veon Bell, Brown’s teammate with the Pittsburgh Steelers, rounded out the top five.

Bell and Brown are one of two sets of teammates in the top 10. Todd Gurley was voted the sixth-best player in football after winning the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald came in at No.7 after winning Defensive Player of the Year for the Los Angeles Rams.

Von Miller is the only other defensive player on the list at No.9. The Denver Broncos’ linebacker was voted No.2 overall in 2017 after he followed up his Super Bowl MVP award with another First-team All-Pro season.