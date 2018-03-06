A couple of notable trades have already been agreed upon this offseason, and the official start of 2018 NFL free agency is still more than a week away. The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing both quarterback Alex Smith and cornerback Marcus Peters, while the Los Angeles Rams are sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins.

If the latest rumors are any indication, Michael Bennett will have his name added to that list in the near future. The Seattle Seahawks are actively trying to trade the defensive lineman before free agency officially begins on March 14, according to multiple reports.

Bennett, 32, is signed through the 2020 season, though he acknowledged at the end of the 2017 season that his time in Seattle is likely over. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that a trade could happen sooner rather than later, and ESPN’s Vaughn McClure said the Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams that have engaged in trade discussions with the Seahawks.

Finishing second on the team with 8.5 sacks last year, Bennett made the Pro Bowl for the third straight season. He’s been a key part of what’s been the NFL’s best defense since 2012, but the unit could see several changes within the next year or two.

Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril face uncertain futures after suffering season-ending injuries in 2017. Perennial Pro-Bowler Richard Sherman might never be the same player again after suffering a ruptured Achilles, and Seattle considered trading him last offseason. The Seahawks reportedly want to re-sign Earl Thomas as he enters the final year of his contract, though the safety has been in trade rumors, as well.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Seahawks are likely to lose TE Jimmy Graham to free agency, are keeping S Earl Thomas for 2018 and beyond and are trying to move Michael Bennett. pic.twitter.com/FNZjkdJQ1Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2018

Been told by a few teams the #Seahawks had open ears at the #NFLCombine. Seattle trade commodities drawing interest: defensive tackle Michael Bennett and safety Earl Thomas. Nothing imminent. But hearing Seattle would like to remedy having zero draft picks in 2nd and 3rd round. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 5, 2018

The Seahawks fired defensive coordinator Kris Richard and linebackers coach Michael Barrow in January. Seattle finished outside of the top 10 in total defense last year after posting a top-five defense in every season from 2012-2016.

If Bennett is dealt, Atlanta would be a logical destination. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. Three members of Atlanta’s defensive line are set to become free agents next week.

Seattle is likely seeking draft picks in return for Bennett. The Seahawks don’t own a second-round or third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Jimmy Graham might have also played his last game with the Seahawks. The tight end is without a contract after leading the team with 10 touchdown receptions in 2017.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images