Predictions for Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season should include several home underdogs, given that nine teams are getting points while playing in their own stadiums. The point spreads come a week after seven teams went on the road and won outright.

Below are picks against the spread for every game in Week 3, as well as updated betting odds at Las Vegas and online sportsbooks. Betting lines and trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Los Angeles Rams (-2) at San Francisco 49ers

It might be a race between the 49ers and Bears to see who can be the worst team in the NFC. San Francisco still hasn’t scored a touchdown this season, and L.A. has already shown what they can do to bad offenses, having kept the Colts below 10 points in Week 1. Any kind of production from Jared Goff and Todd Gurley could be too much for the 49ers, who are 0-6 in their last six games as home underdogs.

Prediction ATS: Los Angeles

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

The Ravens could be in trouble when they finally face a good team and are forced to put up some points. That won’t be the case in Week 3 when Baltimore takes on yet another struggling offense. The Ravens have the same number of points allowed as they do turnovers forced (10). It’s going to be a long day for Blake Bortles, who doesn’t look any better after an awful 2016 campaign.

Prediction ATS: Baltimore

Cleveland Browns (PK) at Indianapolis Colts

The Browns are improved from a year ago, but it’s hard to pick them when they're not an underdog, even against Jacoby Brissett and the Colts. Cleveland hasn’t won away from home in two years, and DeShone Kizer looked every bit like a rookie in Week 2 with three interceptions. The Browns have allowed 10 sacks already, and the Colts sacked Carson Palmer four times last week. That could be a recipe for Indianapolis’ first win.

Prediction ATS: Indianapolis

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) at Chicago Bears

Chicago had a chance to win at home against Atlanta in the final minute of their season opener. Don’t be surprised if the Bears give the Steelers a scare Sunday. Pittsburgh’s offense has yet to get going like it should, and Chicago can keep things close if every Mike Glennon incompletion doesn’t turn into an interception like it did in Week 2. The Bears are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as underdogs of 8.5 points or fewer.

Prediction ATS: Chicago

Miami Dolphins (-6) at New York Jets

Jay Cutler and consistency usually don’t go together. After playing very well in his debut with the Dolphins, the quarterback could come back to earth at MetLife Stadium. New York was competitive on the road against Buffalo for most of their Week 1 game, and Sunday could be similar with Miami doing just enough to get the victory. The Dolphins are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against the Jets.

Prediction ATS: New York

Denver Broncos (-3) at Buffalo Bills

Trevor Siemian has been the league’s most surprising player, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns and quarterbacking an offense that looks completely different from a year ago. Now, it’s time to see what he can do on the road against a defense that’s allowed one touchdown in two games. LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor should have a much easier time running the ball than Ezekiel Elliott did in Denver last week.

Prediction ATS: Buffalo

Houston Texans (+13) at New England Patriots

New England has played Houston three times since December 2015, winning every game by at least 18 points. Add in the fact that rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 with a 50.7 passer rating against Bill Belichick and the Patriots and it could be a long afternoon for Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

Prediction ATS: New England

New Orleans Saints (+6) at Carolina Panthers

This might be the end of the line for Sean Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans. The Saints’ defense looks to be as bad as ever, and Cam Newton should have his first big game of the season. New Orleans’ offense hasn’t scored more than 20 points in either of the team’s first two games. Things don’t get any easier against a Carolina defense that’s yet to allow a touchdown.

Prediction ATS: Carolina

Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Detroit Lions

Detroit appears to be a real threat to get back to the playoffs. An argument can be made that Matthew Stafford is among the 10 best quarterbacks in the league, and he could play well at home against Atlanta, especially now that Vic Beasley is out with an injury. The Lions' defense has six sacks and four interceptions in two games, and they could give Matt Ryan one of his biggest challenges of the season.

Prediction ATS: Detroit

New York Giants (+6) at Philadelphia Eagles

How can anyone predict the Giants to be competitive after watching them over the first two weeks? They’ve lost both games by two touchdowns, scoring just 13 total points with an awful offensive line and an aging quarterback. Philadelphia’s front-seven will have a field day Sunday, and New York won't have a chance to win unless it’s defense can force multiple turnovers.

Prediction ATS: Philadelphia

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at Tennessee Titans

The struggles of the Seattle offensive line have been well documented, but Russell Wilson didn’t help his cause with a poor performance in Week 2. Look for him to bounce back Sunday against a team that doesn’t have an elite pass rush. If the Seahawks’ defensive front can neutralize Tennessee’s running game, they’ve got a chance to steal a win on the road.

Prediction ATS: Seattle

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are winless in their last six games against the Chiefs. Playing just their second game at StubHub Center, L.A. has no home-field advantage. Fewer than 26,000 fans watched them lose to Miami in Week 2, and a large portion of the crowd sounded like they were rooting for the Dolphins. Los Angeles finds ways to lose games, and they’ll do just that on what’s essentially a neutral field against maybe the NFL’s best team.

Prediction ATS: Kansas City

Cincinnati Bengals (+8.5) at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati’s offense can’t be as bad as it looked in the first two weeks. They have too many playmakers, and Andy Dalton has proven to be an average quarterback throughout his career. Some of Green Bay’s most important players (Jordy Nelson, Mike Daniels) are questionable with injuries, and their two starting tackles didn’t play in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers is good enough to win this game by himself, but doing so by double-digits won’t be easy.

Prediction ATS: Cincinnati

Oakland Raiders (-3) at Washington Redskins

Everyone that’s ready to put the Raiders in the Super Bowl after two weeks might be hit with a dose of reality Sunday night. Oakland still has holes defensively that can be exposed by a good quarterback. Kirk Cousins could have a big game at home with the Raiders forced to travel all the way across the country for maybe their toughest test, thus far.

Prediction ATS: Washington

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

The eight yards on nine carries that Elliott put up against Denver obviously won’t be the norm in 2017, but he could struggle to have a big game in Arizona. The Cardinals are fourth in yards allowed per carry, and that could put more pressure on Dak Prescott as he deals with an ankle injury. Even as he enters the twilight of his career, Carson Palmer might have one of his best games this season against a banged up Dallas secondary.

Prediction ATS: Arizona

Minnesota Vikings (N/A) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is currently no betting line available because of the injury to Sam Bradford.

Season Record ATS: 11-20