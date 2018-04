The 2018 NHL Playoffs start Wednesday night, and one of the 16 postseason teams stands out among the rest as the favorite to win four consecutive series. The Nashville Predators have the best Stanley Cup betting odds at Las Vegas and online sportsbooks.

Nashville led all hockey teams with 117 points in the regular season after coming up short in last year’s Stanley Cup Finals. They are the only playoff team with better than 5/1 Stanley Cup odds, via OddsShark.

The Boston Bruins are the Stanley Cup favorites in the Eastern Conference, though the Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t far behind. Tampa finished one point ahead of Boston to win the Atlantic Division.

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t among the favorites, despite winning each of the last two Stanley Cups. Pittsburgh finished five points behind the Washington Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have eliminated the Capitals from the second round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

The Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils are all tied with the worst title odds at +3300. The Columbus Blue Jackets (+2800), San Jose Sharks (+2500) and Philadelphia Flyers (+2500) are also considered to be long shots.

Stanley Cup futures (@BovadaLV):







Predators +375



Bruins +550



Lightning +600



Golden Knights +750



Jets +800



Penguins +1000



Maple Leafs +1100



Capitals +1100



Ducks +2000



Kings +2200







— OddsShark (@OddsShark) April 9, 2018

Below is the complete first-round NHL playoff schedule, including start times and TV channels.

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m. EDT: Devils @ Lightning (NHL Network, SN, TVA Sports)

Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. EDT: Devils @ Lightning (NBC, CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports)

Monday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Lightning @ Devils (CNBC, SN, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Lightning @ Devils (GOLF, SN, TVA Sports)

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Devils @ Lightning (TBD)

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Devils (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Devils @ Lightning (TBD)

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m. EDT: Maple Leafs @ Bruins (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. EDT: Maple Leafs @ Bruins (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Monday, April 16, 7 p.m. EDT: Bruins @ Maple Leafs (CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN)

Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. EDT: Bruins @ Maple Leafs (CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN)

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins |(TBD)

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Bruins @ Maple Leafs (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins (TBD)

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)

Thursday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Blue Jackets @ Capitals (USA, SN360, TVA Sports)

Sunday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Blue Jackets @ Capitals (NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Tuesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Capitals @ Blue Jackets (NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Thursday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Capitals @ Blue Jackets (USA, SN, TVA Sports)

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals (TBD)

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Blue Jackets (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals (TBD)

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m. EDT: Flyers @ Penguins (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Friday, April 13, 7 p.m. EDT: Flyers @ Penguins (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, April 15, 3 p.m. EDT: Penguins @ Flyers (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. EDT: Penguins @ Flyers (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins (TBD)

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers (TBD)

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins (TBD)

Photo: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 9:30 p.m. EDT: Avalanche @ Predators (NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports)

Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. EDT: Avalanche @ Predators (NBC, CNBC, SN, TVA Sports)

Monday, April 16, 10 p.m. EDT: Predators @ Avalanche (NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, April 18, 10 p.m. EDT: Predators @ Avalanche (NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports)

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators (TBD)

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Avalanche (TBD)

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators (TBD)

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m. EDT: Wild @ Jets (SN, TVA Sports, CNBC)

Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. EDT: Wild @ Jets (SN, TVA Sports, USA)

Sunday, April 15, 7 p.m. EDT: Jets @ Wild (USA, SN, TVA Sports)

Tuesday, April 17, 8 p.m. EDT: Jets @ Wild (CNBC, SN, TVA Sports)

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets (TBD)

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets (TBD)

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Wednesday, April 11, 10 p.m. EDT: Kings @ Golden Knights (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Friday, April 13, 10 p.m. EDT: Kings @ Golden Knights (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Sunday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. EDT: Golden Knights @ Kings (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. EDT: Golden Knights @ Kings (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Thursday, April 19, 10 p.m. EDT: Kings @ Golden Knights (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings (TBD)

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights (TBD)

Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Thursday, April 12, 10:30 p.m. EDT: Sharks @ Ducks (USA, SN360, TVA Sports)

Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. EDT: Sharks @ Ducks (NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. EDT: Ducks @ Sharks (CNBC, SN1, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. EDT: Ducks @ Sharks (GOLF, SN1, TVA Sports)

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks (TBD)

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Ducks @ Sharks (TBD)

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks (TBD)

