The expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday continued their Cinderella story. Despite an energized crowd at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, the Golden Knights held off the Jets in Game 5, 2-1, to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had 31 saves and improved his goals-against average to a stellar 1.68 in the playoffs. Fleury, who appeared in 46 games this season after a long career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has four shutouts in the playoffs and a career-best .947 percent save percentage.

Las Vegas will face either the Washington Capitals or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning lead the Eastern Conference series, 3-2, ahead of Monday's Game 6 in Washington.

The Lightning and Golden Knights are both listed as 21/20 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, while the Capitals have 9/1 odds, according to betting site Vegas Insider.

The Golden Knights have been one of the most surprising stories in sports.

Gerard Gallant's squad entered their debut season as 200/1 underdogs with many doubting they could reach the playoffs. Los Angeles Kings star defenseman Drew Doughty went as far as to say, "There's no way they're going to be better us by the end of the season."

But not only did the Golden Knights reach the playoffs by winning the Pacific Division with an impressive 109 points, but they have thrived in the postseason. Vegas swept the Kings in the first round, and then proceeded to hold off the San Jose Sharks in six games and then the Jets in five.

“We don’t see ourselves as an expansion team for a long time now,” journeyman left wing David Perron told the Washington Post. “But at the same time, it’s always nice to keep proving people wrong and we know that even at this point, I don’t feel like people believe we’ll close it out. So, we’ve got to find a way.”

Photo: David Lipnowski/Getty Images