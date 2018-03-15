Nick Jonas has dated a bevy of gorgeous women, but his latest match is none other than “Westworld” star Angela Sarafyan.

Jonas earlier told Us Weekly that he’s attracted to “strong women” and “women who are really intelligent,” and Sarafyan definitely fits the bill.

“He has a thing for older women,” an insider dished about the 25-year-old, who briefly dated 38-year-old Kate Hudson.

In “Westworld,” Sarafyan plays host Clementine, the co-worker of Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton). Clementine is programmed to be a prostitute, and her day-to-day existence feels very tragic especially since she seems so idealistic.

“She’s this feminine creature,” Sarafyan told Nylon about her character. “She embodies innocence. She’s the ultimate woman that men come to see. The way she sees the world, I believe she falls in love with people regardless of whether or not they want her, and that was the part I connected with.”

She also told The Hollywood Reporter that Clementine has a heart of gold, and it “completely unexpected” in her character, especially since she faces abuse almost on a daily basis.

“That's probably why they chose to do this with her. She’s the least threatening option of possibly all the hosts, because she’s not someone who has hurt anything or anyone in the entire series,” Sarafyan reflected. “It’s not a part of her program. It’s heartbreaking when you see that initial part of what's happened to her, but then, as things turn around, there's this insane adrenaline rush. She's really strong”

Before Season 1 wrapped up, Clementine actually got bold enough to shoot Ed Harris’ character, the mysterious Man in Black, in the shoulder. The actress told Marie Claire that Clementine and her fellow hosts are “awake in a different way,” and she suspects that a big war between the hosts and those in charge of Delos is brewing.

But as to how this would unfold, Sarafyan has no clue. Show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy haven’t given the cast any hints, and they only learn about the storyline when they do a reading.

