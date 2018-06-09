Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra haven’t confirmed that they are dating, but they might as well be based on the number of times they were seen together lately.

On Friday, the “Jealous” singer and the “Quantico” actress were once again spotted with each other. This time, the two were seen walking at the JFK Airport in New York City moments after their plane landed.

Photos of Jonas and Chopra’s latest public sighting were shared by several entertainment news sites, including Us Weekly, who claimed last week that the two are officially together even though both celebs and their reps haven’t confirmed anything.

In the snaps, the 25-year-old singer is seen sporting a casual, all-black ensemble save for the jean jacket he wore on top of his black shirt. On the other hand, the 35-year-old Bollywood beauty donned a matching light pink top and pants with a white blazer. The pair reportedly kept close while walking through the airport.

Jonas and Chopra’s airport sighting comes a week after they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California. An onlooker told People at the time that the two were “very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw.”

They were also spotted hanging out over Memorial Day weekend last month. They went to see Beauty and the Beast Live concert at Hollywood Bowl on may 25, and they also watched a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

When not together, the rumored couple flirt with each other via social media. Just last weekend, Jonas declared his love for Chopra’s smile when the latter posted a snap showing her and her friends enjoying a meal at In-N-Out Burger on her Instagram account.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala together. When interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel days after the event, Chopra brushed off the romance speculations by saying that they were there together because they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?” Kimmel asked Chopra at the time. Chopra then simply responded, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that.”

