Nick Viall has revealed that he isn’t communicating with ex Vanessa Grimaldi although they agreed to be their for each other following their split last August.

The former “Bachelor” star recently opened up to People about the real status between him and Grimaldi. “We don’t actively keep in touch,” he said. Viall maintained that they are still “on great terms” despite their breakup but there are circumstances that are keeping them distant from each other.

“There’s a lot of mutual respect and love between us,” he shared. “But she has her life and I have my life and I think we had such an intense relationship that I don’t think it’s that easy to maintain an active relationship.”

When the two announced their split last summer, they made it clear that they will still have each other’s backs “no matter what.” With Viall’s latest revelation though, it’s clear that the exes have moved on and are now focused on their separate lives.

Grimaldi is currently seeing someone, but she’s refused to name her new boyfriend. In an interview with Dean Unglert on the latter’s podcast “Help! I Suck at Dating,” Grimaldi gushed about her new lover saying, “I don’t know where this is going to lead, but I do know I appreciate all his qualities. I feel like I’m a much better person when I’m with him.”

Reacting to news that his ex is now happily seeing someone, Viall said, “I think that’s great and I don’t know much about it but I wish her nothing but all the happiness and success.”

Viall was linked to former “Mad Men” actress January Jones after his split with Grimaldi. However, Jones crushed the dating rumors in February when she clarified to E! News that Viall is just a friend. “He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” she said at the time. “I’m single.”

Viall then reiterated Jones’ statement during a March interview with People at the Boohoo block party in Hollywood. “I’m single now, so I’m not dating January Jones. We’re friends,” he said.

Viall starred on ABC’s “The Bachelor” on the show’s 21st season. He and Grimaldi got engaged after the season ended last year, but they called it quits in August 2017.

