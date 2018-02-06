Nicki Minaj has thrown fans into quite a panic by remaining silent on social media. The “No Frauds” rapper has not posted on Twitter since Dec. 26 and has not posted on Instagram since Dec. 30.

Minaj has also disabled her Instagram comments, preventing fans from commenting on her photos and videos.

The last Instagram photo the artist shared was a selfie using a snowflake filter, meanwhile, her last Twitter post detailed her involvement on Lil Wayne’s mixtape, “Dedication 6.”

Under her last tweet, fans begin to question Minaj’s whereabouts and expressed how they missed hearing from the rapper, who is typically active on social media and frequently replies to her fans.

“Queen I miss you soo much,” one fan wrote along with crying face emojis.

Meanwhile, one fan felt Minaj was trying to teach the fanbase a lesson. “When will we get any album info or anything? I really miss nicki :( she has made her point . Don’t kno what u got till it’s gone.”

Another fan expressed her feelings and hinted that the rapper may be deleting comments from fans who talk about her online silence.

“I really wish u would come out wit something u haven’t been the same since ‘shether’ and cardi B’s arrival... I know u gone delete this like u did my other post but it’s still the same,” the fan wrote.

However, one individual suspected Minaj’s silence meant something big was coming. “Someone went mia that means something special is about to happen,” she tweeted.

Last fans heard of Minaj, she was rumored to still be heavily engaged in her ongoing feud with Cardi B and newly single, thanks to her break up with Nas after their relationship “fizzled out.”

In late December, fans noticed Minaj subtly shaded Cardi not long after the two collaborated on the Migos song, “Motorsport.” Minaj posted a tweet that seemed to be aimed at the “Bodak Yellow” artist.

“I’m glad y’all peeped,” she wrote on Dec. 20.

The tweet was shared one day after Cardi was featured in G-Eazy’s music video for the “No Limit” remix as well as Ozuna’s “La Modelo.” The visuals and Cardi’s gestures in the videos were similar to Minaj’s performance techniques, and fans began to call out the similarities.

Minaj was also previously involved in a feud with Remy Ma, who released “ShETHER” as a diss record about Minaj. The star took her time but eventually responded to the Bronx rapper with a diss track of her own.

For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait, and see if or when Minaj will return to social media in 2018.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images