Nicki Minaj stirred up quite a frenzy on Twitter when she threatened to go on another hiatus and delay her upcoming album just weeks ahead of its release date. The “Chun Li” rapper, who has not released an album since her 2014 hit EP, “The Pinkprint,” replied to a tweet that sent her fan base, known as the Barbz, into panic mode.

After teasing fans about a major announcement on Wednesday, Minaj revealed she would be pushing back the announcement by a day. Although the Barbz were bummed out by the news, one fan, in particular, complained about having other plans, which caused the rapper to make a suggestion.

“Half your TL is busy tomorrow sis wyd @NICKIMINAJ,” the fan tweeted.

“Ok well why don’t I just scrap it altogether? No announcement. And another hiatus. XO,” Minaj replied.

Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

The drama first started when the star revealed she had to cancel an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” due to an unexpected illness.

“I couldn’t fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor’s Orders]. I’m sad about that. There’s an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I’ll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you,” she tweeted.

While fans were disappointed, many became excited about the special announcement, believing Minaj would share an update on her fourth studio album or release a new song from the EP.

Later that evening, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper tweeted she was going to use Instagram Live to share her big announcement early and encouraged fans to find a good internet connection quickly.

However, a little more than an hour later, Minaj revealed she changed her mind and decided to hold off on the announcement until the following day.

“You guys, after careful consideration, I’ve decided to do my announcement tmrw when most of my fans all around the world are wide awake. A lot of them are asleep right now due to it being like 3 or 4 in the morning in their various countries. Let’s do 3pm EST tomorrow,” Minaj tweeted.

The Barbz were disappointed, to say the least. Fans trolled Minaj over the decision, with some reminding the “No Frauds” rapper they had been waiting all day, while others used memes to vent their frustrations.

It wasn’t until Minaj threatened a hiatus that fans changed their tune and quickly accepted her decision to move the announcement time. In the end, the rapper confirmed she would go live on Thursday afternoon to share the big news and interact with her fans.

Minaj’s fourth studio album, “Queen,” is expected to be released on June 15.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images