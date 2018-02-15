Nikki Bella and John Cena’s relationship may not be as perfect as everyone thought it was but it appears the couple is working on their romance amid their relationship troubles. On Valentine’s Day, the pair showed their love for one another by posting romantic messages on social media.

On Wednesday, Bella displayed her love for Cena on Instagram by sharing photos of the WWE star.

In the first picture, the 40-year-old appeared shirtless while holding a baby goat. In the second picture, the “Total Divas” star shared a glimpse from their Valentine’s Day date night.

In the snapshot, Cena appeared to be playing the piano as Bella leaned on the instrument and listened to the tune. “Happy V Day My Love,” she captioned the picture.

Over on Twitter, Cena shared a post revealing how excited he was to celebrate the holiday alongside his fiancée.

“There have been highs AND lows on our journey, and they will continue. Whether it’s #ValentinesDay or not I’m looking forward to a night with my love,” he tweeted.

The couple’s romantic Valentine’s Day posts come after rumors their relationship is crumbling and they may cancel their wedding.

Trouble for the couple started after the release of the “Total Bellas” Season 3 promo. In the video, Cena and Bella appeared to on the verge of tears as the 34-year-old asked her husband-to-be if they should call things off.

Last week, Cena appeared on the “Today” show and admitted the couple has hit a wall in their relationship but they aren’t giving up on each other just yet.

“I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,” he told anchors, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

“If it’s something that's really that genuinely meaningful to you, you will find a way to make it work, and I am determined through thick and thin to find a way to make it work because I absolutely love this woman,” he said.

Although Cena, initially wanted to keep his and Bella’s relationship issues a private matter, he revealed he chose to share it with cameras because he was inspired by his wife-to-be and her twin sister, Brie Bella.

Since landing their reality shows, the sisters have been adamant about sharing their lives for the benefit of others.

“That is my first instinct, but what I admire about Nicole and Brianna is they want to document their lives because they see how it helps people,” he said.

“A lot of the stories that they’ve been so openly sharing, they’ll meet people in the streets and they’ll say, ‘You know what, I was going through something similar and you genuinely helped me with that,’” he continued.

Bella and Cena have yet to announce a wedding date but it appears the couple is more interested in strengthening their relationship than rushing to the altar.

