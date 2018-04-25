Nikki Bella’s relationship with John Cena may be over, but that doesn’t mean her twin sister, Brie Bella, is going to let her sit around by herself to dwell on what would have been her wedding day.

The 34-year-old, who admitted she was shocked when her sister and the WWE star called off their wedding, revealed she felt the split was “understandable” and planned to remain supportive of her sister.

The “Total Divas” star, who announced her break up on Instagram, has not spoken to the press about the end of her relationship. However, her twin has been vocal about the split and confessed that it caught her by surprise.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

During an interview with People, Brie revealed hectic schedules was one of the factors that had a negative effect on the couple’s relationship.

“I just think how busy everyone’s schedule is, and unfortunately with John and Nicole, they are two people in their careers who are really dominating what they’re doing, and in doing that, it means you’re always on the road,” she told the publication.

The star admitted she didn’t believe distance would ever be an issue for the two. “I think to myself as business people, in the last decade we’ve always been this busy, so it wouldn’t cause a loneliness. We’re used to it,” Brie continued.

“So I didn’t see it coming, but it’s also understandable that it’s hard when you never see someone.”

Nikki Bella and Cena were expected to tie the knot on May 5, but now that they have split, Brie is hoping her sister will be up for doing something else on what should have been her wedding day.

“I’m throwing some stuff out there to her. We might do something, we are deciding. There’s a part of her that just wants to be home,” she told People of her attempt to take her twin’s mind off of the breakup.

Brie revealed she has already informed her husband that he will need to take care of things at home while she supports her sister.

“But I told her and I told my husband [Daniel Bryan], if we have to go to wine country, you’re just going to have to watch [our daughter] Birdie. I just told her, you lead the way and I’ll follow,” she said.

Brie went on say she doesn’t plan on pushing her sister to make a big deal out of the upcoming date. “If it’s at home and eating pizza and devouring ice cream, I’m down for that or if want to escape to Napa and down a lot of wine, I’m down for that as well,” Brie added.

Fans of the stars can expect to see the couple’s relationship unraveled when “Total Bellas” Season 3 premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images