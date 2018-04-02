On April 2, 2017, John Cena dropped to one knee at WrestleMania 33 in front of 70,000 WWE fans and proposed to Nikki Bella. A year after their engagement, the couple is still in the process of planning their wedding day.

Bella and Cena, who dated for four years prior to their engagement, were initially ecstatic about taking their relationship to the next level. However, the wrestlers have had a fair share of issues that have delayed their journey to the altar.

Months after the engagement, in July 2017, Bella revealed she and Cena set a wedding date, but by October, the star stated the two had to change their date and location because of their schedules.

Despite the alteration to their wedding plans, Cena and Bella continued to share details about their special day and revealed they would be having a “small, intimate wedding.”

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

During an interview with the Mirror, Bella confessed the wedding planning was going slow because of her other commitments, but she insisted she was content taking her time.

“Unless I start to think that John is getting cold feet then maybe I’ll rush it. I’ll be like, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow!’ But we’re just so happy to be engaged and I have a lot of great things happening in my life that everything just seems perfect, so I’m not in a rush,” she stated.

Bella later confirmed she and Cena wouldn’t be having kids once they’re were married. On their E! reality shows “Total Bellas” and “Total Divas” the couple struggled to see eye to eye on the topic of children.

While Bella was willing to have kids, Cena was completely against the idea, and the two ultimately decided it was best to not have children.

However, by 2018, it was revealed the couple wasn’t as happy with their relationship as they appeared to be during interviews.

In January, E! shared the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer which featured the couple during a vulnerable moment. In the video, the two appeared to be in tears as Bella asked Cena if they should call their wedding off.

Rumors began to arise the pair was on the verge of a breakup, but the state of their relationship wasn’t addressed until March when Cena appeared on the “Today” show.

“I can generalize it in saying in relationships, you have points of disagreement, and it was a point of disagreement where it seemed like we couldn’t get past it,” he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kobt.

The “Bumblebee” star admitted he “caved” during their disagreement, and the two were able to move forward with their relationship. “We got past it, and we’re back on,” he said.

During a March 15 appearance on “Good Morning Britain,” Cena revealed he was no longer completely against the idea of having children. The wrestler credited his role in his upcoming film, “Blockers,” with opening his eyes to positive aspects of parenthood.

“The bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations, so it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more,” he said.

About two weeks later, Cena went on to state he was willing to have a baby with Bella. “I am very open to certainly explore the process, whereas before it was like ‘Never, not a chance,’” he told Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

Cena admitted he hasn’t been thrilled about discussing his personal decision but found it hard to avoid while promoting the film. “Believe it or not, over the course of filming and promoting this film, the topic has come up so much,” he said.

“I didn’t want to address it or talk about it but now we’ve had some lengthy - and honestly quite difficult - conversations about it but I’m changing my tune.”

Even though the couple has had several ups and downs, fans can rest assure that Bella and Cena are more than willing to fight for their relationship and are still working on planning a future together.