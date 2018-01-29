When Nikki Bella first got engaged to John Cena, it was a dream come true, but wedding planning became a difficult task due to her many work responsibilities. However, thanks to her twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki was treated to a special surprise amid her hectic schedule.

In a clip of “Total Divas” Season 7, Brie surprises Nikki with a special wedding dress fitting that Nikki hasn’t had the chance to do while practicing for her stint on “Dancing With the Stars.”

In the video, Brie admits that she wanted to do something nice for her sister, who has not had the opportunity to plan her wedding.

“I was like you know what, Nicole doesn’t have time to try on wedding dresses so why don’t I bring the wedding dresses to her,” the 34-year-old mom tells Nikki.

Nikki then confessed the gesture warmed her heart and showed her just how excited her family was to see her marry her fiancé.

“The fact that Brie went out and got a stylist to have them bring in all these wedding dresses...what it shows me more than anything is how excited my family is to bring John into our family,” the WWE star said.

Nikki also admitted the moment made her realize just how happy she was to be marrying John.

“It’s made me so excited to marry the man of my dreams, to plan a wedding and to pick out save the dates and our wedding list and where people are going to sit and bachelorette party,” she said.

“I feel like sometimes I get so busy, I forget how special this is and how long it took me to get here.”

Brie shared Nikki’s sentiment and reflected that the joy her sister was feeling during the wedding gown fitting was similar to her engagement in April 2017 at WrestleMania.

“When my sister puts on the wedding dress, it’s that look when she got engaged. That little girl inside that’s like, ‘Yay I get to plan a wedding,’” Brie exclaimed.

Despite Brie’s enthusiasm about her sister’s wedding, she wasn’t always thrilled with the idea of Nikki taking on the “DWTS” gig.

Brie previously told her twin that she thought the ABC dancing competition would take up too much of her time and keep her away from her priorities.

While it appears that Brie was right about her theory, she still supported Nikki and made an effort to help move along her wedding process.

The “Total Divas” season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on E!