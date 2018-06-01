Rumors keep piling up around games coming to one of the world’s hottest video game consoles. A new set of leaks makes it seem all-but-certain that a handful of big and small titles will come to Nintendo Switch, likely with an imminent announcement in the next couple of weeks.

On Thursday, a list of games that Nintendo will supposedly showcase at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (or E3) trade show appeared online, with multiple publications such as Destructoid vouching for its legitimacy. The list can be seen below, courtesy of video game industry Twitter tipster Nibellion.

Nintendo will host a short E3 presentation focusing on upcoming Switch games on June 12. In all likelihood, some of those games will appear in the presentation, assuming the list is to be believed.

The most eye-catching name on the list is “Fortnite,” which also received a rating from the Korean games rating board on Friday. Eurogamer reported that they had been told separately in the past that a Switch version of the ultra-popular battle royale game was on the way.

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” would be a big get for Nintendo. Based on the massive manga and anime series that has attracted a global audience for the past three decades, “Dragon Ball FighterZ” sold well when it launched on other platforms in February. It was also received warmly by critics and has generated a competitive tournament scene.

Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The only other real surprises are “Overcooked 2” and “Killer Queen Black.” The first “Overcooked” was popular for its hectic, cooperative food-preparation gameplay, so a sequel on Switch would make sense. “Killer Queen Black” is a mystery, but its logo and name are similar to a recent 10-player multiplayer arcade game.

Multiplayer shooter “Paladins” was rumored to come to Switch earlier this year, while “FIFA 19” seemed inevitable. Every other game on the list was previously announced for Switch.

In a little more than a year on the market, the Nintendo Switch has sold well enough to reverse the legendary Japanese gaming firm’s fortunes.