An internet stunt, called the “No Lackin” challenge, resulted in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Tennessee on Thursday, according to local media.

Searching “No Lackin challenge” on YouTube brings up dozens of videos of people doing the stunt. The challenge involves one person pulling out a gun on someone they know, while the other person returns the favor and draws their own firearm.

In the challenge, no one pulls the trigger, but a stunt between two friends in a diner went wrong. A 21-year-old, named Sherman Lackland, was sitting in a booth at E’s Cafe on Thursday morning in Memphis when he accidently pulled the trigger, the police said according to WMC Action News 5. Lackland was sitting with two others in the booth during the incident.

Lackland’s friend, who was shot in the head, is now in critical condition. Lackland was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Thomas Fitzpatrick, a patron who was present during the incident, told WMC that he heard a “real loud bang” then saw the teen fall on the floor. He said Lackland was upset and distraught after he shot his friend.

"He started grabbing him and telling him to get up and then he was kind of mad and was swinging stools and stuff,” Fitzpatrick told WMC.

Videos of the No Lackin challenge have been circulating across social media platforms for months and have garnered thousands of views.