HMD Global announced the Nokia 5.1 last month and now the device has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Hence, it’s very likely for the handset to be released in the U.S. soon.

The Nokia 5.1 FCC documentation was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser. The FCC listed four variants of the handset bearing the model numbers TA-1088, TA-1081, TA-1075 and TA-106. Each variant is slightly different from the rest in terms of RAM, storage sizes, connectivity and NFC capability.

Consumers should expect the Nokia 5.1 to arrive with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage. The TA-1088 and TA-1075 have dual-SIM support, while the TA-1081 and TA-1061 are single-SIM models. Only the TA-1075 and the TA-1061 have support for NFC. In the U.S., the Nokia 5.1 will support GSM 850/1900, WCDMA 850/1700/1900, LTE_FDD Band 2/4/5/7/12/38.

The Nokia 5.1 will arrive with an 18:9 aspect ratio 5.5-inch display and it should feature a design that has slimmer bezels than the original Nokia 5. Inside, the Nokia 5.1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 processor with a Mali-T860MP2 GPU. The handset will also have a 16-megapixel camera on its back and an 8-megapixel camera up front.

The device will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner just below the camera and it’s expected that the device will support microSD cards and will have a microUSB port. The Nokia 5.1 will likely run Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box, but it’s expected that it will receive the Android P update shortly after its release.

So, when will the Nokia 5.1 be released in the U.S.? When HMD Global announced the handset last month, the company said it was aiming for a July release date. With the Nokia 5.1 already receiving FCC certification, HMD Global requested a 45-day confidentiality on the device’s information, as pointed out by 9To5Google. It’s very likely for the handset to be released in July. The Nokia 5.1 is expected to cost €189 or around US$218.

If users don’t like the Nokia 5.1, they may be interested in the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The “Plus” model popped up this past weekend in a set of CAD renders provided by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and TigerMobiles. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will also be a mid-range device, but it will have dual cameras on its back and a notch on its 5.7-inch display. The Nokia 5.1 Plus might launch in late August during IFA Berlin 2018.

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid