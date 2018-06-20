HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 5.1 soon, but it’s also planning to release a larger variant. Called the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the upcoming device will feature a larger display with a notch and it has already appeared on TENAA, the Chinese counterpart of the U.S. FCC.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is listed as having a 5.86-inch LCD display with a tall aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1,520 x 720. Like the iPhone X, the display on the device features a notch that houses the device’s front-facing camera and other sensors. The front-facing camera is listed as having an 8-megapixel sensor, while on the back the phone has a 13-megapixel camera. The Nokia 5.1 Plus also has a secondary camera that accompanies the 13MP shooter, but the megapixel count of its sensor is still unknown. On the back, the handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is located directly underneath the dual camera module.

Inside, the TENAA listed that the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be powered by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. Phone Arena believes that this might be the MediaTek Helio P18 processor, the same chipset that will power the regular Nokia 5.1. It’s also possible that this could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chip, like the SD630 that powers the Nokia 6.1. The 5.1 Plus will also have 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The handset thankfully comes with a microSD card slot, which will allows cards of up to 128GB.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus will also have a 3,000mAh battery and will run Android 8.1 Oreo. Like with HMD Global’s other Android-powered Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will run stock Android and should receive quick software updates. HMD Global also previously promised that all of its new phones will have operating system updates for the next two years and security updates for the next three years, as pointed out by GSM Arena.

There’s currently no information yet on when HMD Global plans on releasing the Nokia 5.1, but it’s possible that it might launch in late August during IFA Berlin 2018. In the meantime, Nokia fans can look forward to the launch of the regular Nokia 5.1, which has already been certified by the FCC and should be announced sometime in July.

Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez