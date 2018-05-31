HMD Global is keeping its promise of reviving the Nokia Pro Camera software and bringing its special features to its newer smartphones.

On Thursday, HMD chief product officer Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to announce the rollout of Pro Camera mode to the Nokia 8. “Take control of every photo. I’m glad to announce that Pro Camera mode is no available for #Nokia8!”

The Pro Camera mode comes with the latest update, Android 8.1 Oreo (V4.88B), that’s rolling out to the Nokia 8. The update, which is clocking in at 603.2 MB, also comes with user interface enhancements and improvements on system stability.

The Pro Camera mode was originally part of the Nokia Pro Camera software that Nokia launched for its high-end Windows-powered Lumia phones. The feature basically gives users a range of manual controls, so they could tweak the settings of the camera to capture superior quality photos.

The Pro Camera mode includes controls for ISO, shutter speed, white balance and exposure compensation. When the feature was launched, many praised Nokia for coming up with an intuitive yet very snazzy UI for the controls, according to Android Police.

Prior to the Nokia 8, HMD brought the Pro Camera mode to the Nokia 7. Given that the feature is now available on two new Nokia phones, it’s possible that HMD could bring the mode to other handsets in the near future.

For Nokia 8 owners, they should expect to get a notification for the new Android update anytime soon. The update is rolling out OTA, and it should reach everyone in the coming days.

The rollout of the Pro Camera mode to the Nokia 8 comes after HMD updated its mid-range and budget-friendly smartphone lineup. The Finnish company that currently produces Nokia phones launched the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 earlier this week.

The Nokia 5.1 is a mid-range device with a 5.5-inch HD+ display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the other two handsets are the updated versions of last year’s Nokia 3 and Nokia 2, according to The Verge.

Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman