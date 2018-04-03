HMD Global may have already launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco, but the company still hasn’t revealed its “true” 2018 Nokia flagship yet. But it looks like the device in question may have already been revealed in full thanks to the leaked specs sheet of the Nokia 9.

The full specs sheet of the Nokia 9 was first shared by the Finnish-language blog SuomiMobili. The Nokia 9 is said to boast an impressive set of hardware features indicative of a premium Android handset. The standout feature of the phone is the ZEISS-branded, triple-camera module on its back.

The cameras on the Nokia 9 are listed as having a wide lens, a telephoto lens and a monochrome sensor. The wide lens camera is the main shooter and it is equipped with a 41-megapixel sensor with an f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture. Meanwhile, the telephoto lens comes with a 20-megapixel sensor and the monochrome camera has a 9.7-megapixel sensor.

It makes total sense for HMD to put a triple-camera setup on its next flagship smartphone considering that Huawei has already done the same for the P20 Pro. The inclusion of the variable aperture lens is also similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S9 Plus camera. Needless to say Nokia wants its 2018 flagship to compete with the biggest players in the smartphone market and having an impressive camera setup will surely garner a lot of attention.

The leaked specs sheet also included a single image of the Nokia 9’s back, showing off the vertically-aligned triple-camera setup. The device appears to have a black ceramic back plate with an “18-karat gold finish.” There may not be an image for the device’s front, but the specs sheet lists the device as having a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

As for internal specs, the Nokia 9 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Although it wasn’t listed, it’s possible that there will be other storage options when the device officially launches. The handset is said to be packing a 3,900mAh battery that supports wired fast charging and fast wireless charging. The specs sheet also states that the Nokia 9 will have an in-glass fingerprint scanner.

On the software side of things, the Nokia 9 is listed as running Android 8.1 Oreo. The documentation states that the handset will receive regular software updates as it is part of Google’s Android One initiative.

Is this leaked specs sheet legit? There’s no way of telling for now, so it’s best to remain skeptical until an official announcement is made. However, it would certainly be great if at least a few of these features were real.

Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls