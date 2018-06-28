HMD Global is said to be preparing a new flagship Android smartphone that will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is being referred to internally as the Nokia A1 Plus (or A1P/AOP), but it may actually be the long rumored Nokia 9.

The “A1P” codename may sound familiar to some because the Nokia 8 Sirocco arrived earlier this year with the codename “A1N.” HMD Global may simply be using the same naming scheme, but it could also suggest that the Nokia 9 will have similarities with the Nokia 8 Sirocco, as pointed out by XDA Developers.

The upcoming Nokia Android phone from HMD Global will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and an OLED display supplied by LG, according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. For those who may have forgotten, the Nokia 8 Sirocco arrived with the Snapdragon 835 processor, which was last year’s preferred processor for flagship Android phones.

The Nokia phone will also have a in-display fingerprint scanner. FIH Mobile, the manufacturer of the device, allegedly had trouble integrating the new technology due to latency issues when unlocking the phone. This is why they decided to make the glass thinner on top of the OLED display.

The report claims that HMD Global is using the same fingerprint scanning technology that’s currently on the Vivo X21 UD. If this is accurate, then the Nokia 9/A1 Plus could come with the Synaptics Clear ID in-display fingerprint scanner.

Quandt says they currently don’t have any information on the Nokia 9’s camera setup. However, he did say that HMD Global considers the camera on the Nokia 9 to be “high risk” as the company has to overcome some challenges during its development. The alleged specs sheet for the Nokia 9 was leaked back in April and it shows that the device will have three cameras on its back. That information hasn’t been confirmed yet, but including triple cameras does sound a lot like a “high risk” hardware feature.

HMD Global allegedly began work on the Nokia 9 in February and it may be announced and released sometime during the second half of 2018. WinFuture’s sources claim that the Nokia 9 might launch in August or in September running Android 9.0 (Android P). If that’s truly the case, then it’s possible that HMD Global might officially show off the Nokia 9 during IFA 2018 in Berlin.

