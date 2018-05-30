UPDATE: 12.45 a.m. EDT — A flash flood emergency has been declared in McDowell County, North Carolina, until 06:30 AM (EDT). Evacuations are underway for all residents and businesses downstream of Tahoma Lake, due to imminent failure of the dam.

A landslide is also confirmed in one side of the dam. The evacuees were asked to flee to Glenwood Baptist Church in Marion.

Original story:

Heavy rainfall triggered numerous mudslides in North Carolina on Tuesday as Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to move to the Southeast. The region was also threatened by flash flooding and severe weather conditions.

A mudslide has forced Interstate 40 in McDowell County to shut down in both directions with only one east-bound lane open, North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed. Several people and cars were trapped in the mudslide that happened near Mile Marker 67; luckily all occupants were able to run out and no injuries were reported.

The emergency crew is in the scene and the traffic at the 81-mile marker westbound, Sugar Hill Road Exit was stopped, reports FoxCarolina.

Schools in McDowell County will be operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday as more flooding is expected in the region. Officials said they are not sure when the roads will reopen and have urged people to avoid the area.

Evacuations have been ordered in the North Carolina Mountains due to the landslides. A state of emergency has also been issued in the western part of the state including Lake Lure and Chimney Rock Village.

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

“Landslides, including fast-moving debris flows consisting of water, mud, falling rocks, trees, and other large debris, are most likely within small valleys that drain steep slopes. Landslides are powerful and potentially deadly, capable of washing out roads, bridges, and homes. People living in areas prone to landslides should be aware of the danger and be prepared to act,” McDowell County Emergency Management wrote on its Facebook page.

The National Weather Service reports that landslides occurred across the Tar Heel State's Blue Ridge Mountains on Tuesday. Local emergency officials have warned that harsh weather would continue through Wednesday.

The historic Bradfordville Blues Club also sustained serious damage after a tree fell through its roof Tuesday. The establishment announced it canceled all shows in the venue.

Landslides also resulted in the death of a news anchor and photojournalist in North Carolina on Monday. The duo was covering the storm when a tree collapsed on top of their vehicle.

Storm Alberto announced itself on Monday, f our days prior to the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, bringing heavy rains and strong wind. The storm also disrupted the Memorial Day holiday weekend in areas along the northern Gulf Coast, prompting evacuations of low-lying areas.

"More rain today on top of up to a foot of rain in some areas over the past two weeks could lead to more floods, downed trees and mudslides, and people need to continue to take this storm seriously,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.