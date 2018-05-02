UPDATE 12:23 a.m. EDT - The number of officers who were injured in the fire has now gone up to 8. Branford Police Chief said that out of the six officers injured, one was from Branford, four were from North Haven and details of the others were unknown.

Meanwhile, the wife of the suspect, who escaped from the house, was said to have been beaten badly and is currently in the hospital. Reports state that she filed for a divorce a month ago and called the authorities after her husband arrived at the North Haven home Wednesday afternoon. As for the suspect, police officers believe that he either died or is injured in the fire.

UPDATE 11:21 p.m. EDT - A Law Enforcement official has confirmed that another house is also on fire but the police department is going to let it be destroyed as the suspect is still believed to be in the area.

UPDATE 11:13 p.m. EDT - It has been confirmed that the suspect had barricaded his wife inside the house for three days after which she managed to escape.





UPDATE 11:11 p.m. EDT - Police officials have confirmed that it was a barn that exploded and six members from the SWAT team were injured.

Original story:

Police officials are currently investigating a probable house explosion in North Haven, New Haven County, Connecticut, Wednesday night, said a law enforcement officer.

According to CBS affiliated WFSB-TV, seven people were injured so far who were all transported to a nearby hospital. No fatalities were reported as a large fire broke out in one of the houses in Quinnipiac Avenue, which also forced a road closure.

A total of 6 officers were also reported injured in the explosion with non-life threatening injuries.

The North Haven Police Department was investigating an incident in connection with a domestic violence report at around 7:00 p.m. EDT. CBS News reported that the incident led the officials to an individual, identified as John Sayer, barricading himself in the home, leading to North Haven’s SWAT team to respond.

Police officers used a loudspeaker to ask the man to come out of the house. Multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from the home which is located near Orient Lane.

There was a large explosion during the course of the investigation which prompted several streets to close.

Reports state that the suspect is still inside the home and that the fire is coming from another structure that is located on the property, possibly a garage or the barn.

As of now, police officials have asked the residents to avoid the area and both Connecticut State Police and SWAT officers are jointly investigating the incident.

One of the videos shared on Twitter also shows two people being taken away in handcuffs but it remained unclear as to what connection they might have to Wednesday’s explosion.

