Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan North Korea’s state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun published an article Thursday praising Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” and called it humiliating for President Donald Trump.

“The anti-Trump book is sweeping all over the world so Trump is being massively humiliated worldwide,” the newspaper wrote.

The commentary said the book’s sales indicate “rapidly surging anti-Trump sentiments in the international community.”

The book is selling so well that bookstores are having trouble keeping it stocked. Hardcover sales of the book reached 29,000 copies the first weekend, according to the New York Times with digital and audio sales topping 350,000. The publisher Henry Holt and Co. moved the book’s release up to Friday after the president threatened legal action against them. The publisher plans to print 1 million copies, up from the initial planned run of 150,000.

The book called into question the mental health of the president and questioned whether he was fit for office. The book also claimed that people around Trump, such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, think he’s an “idiot.” The veracity of the book has been questioned by critics and journalists have pointed out mistakes in portions of the book —Trump called it a “really boring and untruthful book.’

“Voices calling for the impeachment of Trump are on the rise not only in the United States but also abroad,” the commentary said. “Since the book was published, it has triggered a debate on whether Trump is qualified to be president, even in Western Europe.”

The book draws its title from threats Trump made toward North Korea saying the country could face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” for its burgeoning nuclear weapon program and threats against the U.S. territory of Guam. Trump’s maintained a bellicose rhetoric toward North Korea during his presidency and has insulting taken to calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man.”

Trump’s tone matches North Korea’s long-held style, but its a departure from previous presidents.