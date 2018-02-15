According to images taken from a Japanese spy plane, a banned North Korean ship was spotted Tuesday most likely carrying out illegal trade — which, if proven, would be the third time that Pyongyang violated sanctions imposed upon it by the United Nations.

The images in question show Rye Song Gang 1 — the North Korean ship that was banned by the U.N. from entering any global ports — anchored next to another vessel about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Shanghai, China.

“Following a comprehensive assessment, the Government of Japan strongly suspects that they conducted ship-to-ship transfers banned” by U.N. Security Council resolutions, the ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

In the light of an investigation being conducted on the matter, the images have not been made public.

Hugh Griffiths, the coordinator for the U.N. Panel of experts on North Korea, said: “I can confirm that the panel has received some information from Japan on this case, but unfortunately I cannot comment any further as this is currently the subject of an ongoing panel investigation."

The other vessel, which was reportedly spotted with Rye Song Gang 1, was identified by Japan as Wan Heng 11, a ship bearing the flag of Belize, a country in Central America.

However, according to Equasis, a shipping information database developed by European Union and French authorities, Wan Heng 11 is owned and managed by a Hong Kong-based company, CNN reported. It is fairly common for shipping companies to register their vessels under other places in order to bypass domestic regulations.

If North Korea is found guilty, this would be the third violation of the sanctions imposed on it by the U.N. Security Council in September 2017. The resolution also prohibited U.N. member states from aiding or engaging in ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean vessels, which were internationally flagged.

Anthony Ruggiero, an expert in the use of targeted financial measures at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said: “This is North Korea adapting and the only way that sanctions will work if those imposing the sanctions also adapt.”

Photo: United States Department of the Treasury

The first violation occurred back in Oct 19, 2017. The U.S. Treasury Department released satellite images in which Rye Song Gang 1 was caught illegally conducting trade, possibly of oil, with a Chinese vessel.

After the report came out, President Donald Trump tweeted: “Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!”

A second alleged violation was caught by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month. In the images captured by a Japanese spy jet, Rye Song Gang 1 was seen locked beside Yuk Tung, a Dominican-flagged ship at night on Jan. 20.

Vice President Mike Pence said U.S. was planning to impose the “toughest and most aggressive” sanctions on North Korea yet, during his speech in Japan, ahead of visiting South Korea for the Winter Olympics 2018.