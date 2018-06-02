President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on track for June 12 in Singapore. The announcement came days after Trump abruptly cancelled the plan, citing North Korea’s anger and hostility.

Trump made the announcement after talks with top North Korea official Kim Yong Chol for more than an hour in the Oval Office on Friday saying it would mark a beginning of several such negotiations with the East Asian country, the Guardian reported.

The first ever meeting between the two leaders has been an objective of the Pyongyang regime for which North Korea suspended nuclear and missile tests.

Trump said he spoke to the envoy about sanctions on the reclusive regime and added though America has hundreds of sanctions, it will not implement them when the talks are going on “so nicely.”

“I look forward to the day I can take the sanctions off North Korea, I don’t even want to use the term maximum pressure anymore,” Trump added.

Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of North Korea's Central Committee, delivered a personal letter from Kim to ease tensions after Trump abruptly called off the meeting for a summit in a letter to him May 24.

Although he said the letter was really nice, he later admitted he had not opened it, reported the Washington Post.

Trump said it would be a “getting-to-know-you meeting,” thus downgrading expectations over the potential for a denuclearization deal, reported Chicago Tribune.

“It’s a process, we’re not go in and sign something on June 12 and we never were. We are going to start a process. And I told them today: take your time. We can go fast, we can go slowly. I think they’d like to see something happen and if we can work something out that will be good,” Trump told the reporters. "You're talking about years of hostility; years of problems; years of, really, hatred between so many different nations, but I think you're going to have a very positive result in the end. Not from one meeting.”

The POTUS also suggested conclusion of hostilities growing from the Korean War could be one of the reason for the Singapore meeting by saying “we talked about ending the war.”

"I think they want to do that. I know they want to do that,” Trump said when asked if he was confident North Korea was committed to denuclearization .

"'Hey, wouldn't it be wonderful if we walked out and everything was settled all of a sudden from sitting down for a couple of hours?' No, I don't see that happening. But I see over a period of time,” Trump added, suggesting that additional meetings with Kim could be necessary .

Trump escorted Kim Yong Chol to a black SUV outside the White House in a show of lavish hospitality after the meeting. The two had informal talks and also posed for photographs after the meeting.