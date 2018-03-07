A North Korean state newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, defended the nation’s nuclear weapons program Wednesday, adding that it was justified because it helped enhancing the country’s safety.

"There was no other choice at the sharp phase of confrontation where (North Korea) had to defend its own institution and fate on its own in the face of the United States, the world's biggest nuclear power," Rodong Sinmun said in a column, Yonhap News reported. "We came into possession of nuclear weapons in a righteous manner with a goal of defending the country's top interest against U.S. nuclear threats."

The newspaper also sung high praises of North Korea developing Intercontinental ballistic missiles and hydrogen bomb, calling it “a brilliant victory” and a perfect answer to the continual attacks by the United States against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime.

It also further emphasized why North Korea’s nuclear weapons program was “justifiable” and not to be disputed by the West or any other international powers. Kim’s regime was developing nuclear weapons not to threaten other countries but to protect the nation, the newspaper claimed.

"The peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the world have been secured thanks to our strengthening of nuclear deterrence," the paper argued. "Our nuclear (program) is aimed at punishing and securing peace from aggressors and warmongers, not threatening anyone."

Photo: Getty Images/ South Korean Presidential Blue House

The report came a day after a South Korean delegation met with Kim and other North Korean officials in a two-day trip. Seoul released the results of the meeting, stating Pyongyang had agreed to hold talks about denuclearization, provided its nation’s safety can be guaranteed.

"The North showed willingness on denuclearization in the Korean Peninsula,” South Korea president's office said in a statement, BBC reported. “If military threats to the North Korea decrease and regime safety is guaranteed, the North showed that it has no reason to retain nukes.”

It was also agreed in the meeting that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Kim in April to establish a hotline between the governments of both halves of the Korean peninsula. It has been more than a decade since such a summit took place between Seoul and Pyongyang and it would be the first since Kim took office.

The South Korean delegation is scheduled to visit the U.S. to talk about the North’s willingness to enter into talks about denuclearization.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will only agree on holding talks with North Korea if the latter agrees to completely give up its nuclear programs.

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!” Trump tweeted.