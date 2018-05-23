It’s going to be a riot when “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 returns this summer. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is still determined to realize her pageantry dreams for her mother. Elsewhere, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon will walk the aisle with Joshua Efird. Then there’s Mama June who may be popping the question to boyfriend Geno Doak, though the latter does not want a long-term commitment for now.

On Tuesday, WE tv released an official teaser trailer for the remainder of “From Not To Hot” Season 2. The clip features a montage of the highlights in the remaining episodes, but one moment definitely stands out since it shows Mama June seemingly proposing to Geno.

In one scene, the 38-year-old mother of four is seen preparing to propose to Geno, who has been her lover for almost a year. Mama June interestingly chose to ask the big question to her beau at the same time that daughter Pumpkin is at the alter and tying the knot with baby daddy Joshua.

It seems Mama June’s proposal will get turned down though. The trailer apparently features a voiceover of Geno saying, “She knows I don’t want to get married.” Plus, Geno has already made it clear that he is reluctant to get married at this point in his life.

Mama June introduced Geno in the first half of the show. She admitted to Us Weekly early this year that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends and they’ve been inseparable since. “I have found love ya’ll. I have a wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” Mama June said at the time.

Aside from her love life, Mama June will continue her beauty pageant journey when the show comes back next month. Based on the promotional clip, Honey Boo Boo and her mom will host a charity event this season and it’s going to be a mother-daughter beauty pageant.

Unfortunately, it looks like Mama June will have to do a lot of preparations for the event since she’s dealing with some weight gain after her massive transformation last spring. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in January, the television personality admitted that she gained 10 pounds after her dramatic weight loss and she’s blaming the holidays for it.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 returns to WE tv on June 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo: Getty Images/Paras Griffin