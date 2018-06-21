New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson received his final charge against him on Wednesday and plead no contest to a reckless driving misdemeanor charge stemming from a January incident in South Florida.

Anderson, 25, entered the no contest plea and received six months of report-by-mail probation, his attorney Ed O'Donnell told NewJersey.com. He has not been placed under travel restrictions.

"Naturally, we hope the league will see it for what it is and not impose any suspension on him, considering the actions the court took -- and the state took," said O'Donnell, according to ESPN. "He's a good citizen and I hope it doesn't impact in any way, shape or form on his professional career -- and it shouldn't."

The New Jersey native was arrested on Jan. 19 in Sunrise, Florida. It was his second arrest in nine months. He acquired four felony charges from the two arrests. All of the charges, except his reckless driving misdemeanor, were dismissed.

However, Anderson could still receive possible discipline from the NFL as the league is still reviewing the case. He is expected to meet with the league at a later date.

During last week's mandatory minicamp on June 13, Anderson said that he doesn’t expect the league to issue a suspension. "I’m doing everything in my power to avoid all those situations because that’s not me, that’s not the place for me," Anderson said, according to NewJersey.com.

"I’m an NFL football player. So I’m doing everything in my power to avoid anything to even get me close to those type of situations. I had to overcome adversity, but I feel like that's made me stronger and just defined my vision on my goals."

Anderson lead the Jets with 63 receptions for 941 yards and 7 touchdowns during the 2017 season, according to ESPN. He signed with the team in 2016 after going undrafted out of Temple University.

