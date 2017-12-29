Two elite football programs will clash on Friday night when the USC Trojans face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After opening as 7-point favorites on Dec. 4, the Buckeyes are currently 9.5-point favorites, according to Westgate Superbook.

There is a great deal at stake for both teams, as each may feel a bit slighted at playing in the Cotton Bowl. Individual players may also feel that this is an opportunity to showcase their skills one last time.

It's possible that this will be the last collegiate game for USC quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Ronald Jones. Both players have been exceptional for Clay Helton's offense, but the lure of the NFL could mean that they declare for the NFL Draft. Helton may consider giving both players plenty of opportunities to shine in this high-profile matchup.

Ohio State enters the game with an interest in proving that the College Football Playoff got it wrong by not picking them ahead of Alabama. The Buckeyes finished in the top 10 in total offense and total defense, but a blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes proved to be their undoing.

This is the 24th meeting between the two schools, with USC leading the series, 13-9-1. USC has also defeated Ohio State in the past seven matchups from 1975 to 2009, which included the home-and-home series in 2008 and 2009.

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction: Ohio State over USC, 30-13