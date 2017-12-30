A television news crew from Cleveland, Ohio, was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in the midst of doing their jobs, police said. A trio of suspected robbers is thought to be juveniles.

A reporter and photographer for WOIO-TV, a CBS affiliate, were approached by three males wearing masks as they were working on location at East 99th Street, which is in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood. The seemingly young robbers stole the WOIO-TV staffer's cell phones and money. The victims, however, did not suffer injury following the incident.

"One of our crews became a news story, instead of reporting on one," WOIO-TV wrote in a statement posted to its website Thursday. "A Cleveland 19 reporter and photographer were robbed at gunpoint this afternoon on East 99th Street. The three robbers, who appeared to be juveniles, took their cell phones and money. But thankfully, our team was not hurt."

"We appreciate all of the phone calls and kind words of support you've sent us about our two co-workers," WOIO-TV added.

The station has not yet identified the names of the reporter and photographer involved in the Thursday robbery.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police are currently working towards tracking down the three suspects. No further information regarding the robbery is available at this time.

This wouldn't be the first time that a news crew has become the news in such a severe manner, however. A television reporter and cameraman from WDBJ, a virtual CBS-affiliated television station licensed to Roanoke, Virginia, were fatally shot in 2015 on live television by a former colleague. A 27-year-old man was sentenced in July to seven years in prison following a separate attack towards a television news crew in upstate New York.

Photo: Twitter